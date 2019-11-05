It's Official: Chromium-Based Microsoft Edge Web Browser Is Coming to Linux

Microsoft has confirmed during its Ignite 2019 conference that the forthcoming Chromium-Based Microsoft Edge web browser will also be available on the Linux platform.

Initially designed only as a replacement for the existing Microsoft Edge web browser that ships with the latest Windows 10 operating system, the new Chromium-based build aims to be cross-platform, allowing users to use it on their Windows PCs, Macs, and even Linux PCs, as well as on mobile devices.

During the Microsoft Ignite 2019 conference, an annual gathering of technology leaders and practitioners, the tech giant revealed all the platforms on which is upcoming Edge browser will be compatible with, such as Android, iOS, and macOS, and, to our surprise, a Linux version will be coming in the near future as well.

Chromium-based Microsoft Edge launches on January 15th, 2020

At the moment, Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge web browser is still in development with an RC (Release Candidate) build already available for download on Windows and Mac platforms. The company confirmed the general availability on January 15th, 2020, but don't expect it to be available on Linux at that time.

Microsoft hasn't detailed its plans for the Chromium-based Edge browser on the Linux platform, so we'll just have to trust them and wait for the first pre-release version to hit the streets to believe Microsoft really does care for Linux users and it's not just showing off to be cool again.

While the Chromium-based Microsoft Edge web browser promises numerous interesting features, most of them will be useful only to Windows users, of course, so for Linux users the upcoming web browser might be yet another Chromium clone, so you better stick with the original, which is open source and free to download on all GNU/Linux distributions.

Here are all the platforms the new Microsoft Edge is compatible with. Linux coming later. pic.twitter.com/k5k0slsfAK — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) November 4, 2019