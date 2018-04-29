Here's Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) Running on the Microsoft Surface Pro 3

If you think about installing Canonical's recently released Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system on the Microsoft Surface Pro 3 2-in-1 detachable laptop, we have some good news for you.

After we saw that Ubuntu 18.04 LTS could run on the Nintendo Switch gaming console, though not without some heavy patching to make hardware acceleration and Wi-Fi networking work, now someone managed to install the Linux-based operating system on a Microsoft Surface Pro 3 device.

A user on Framasphere has posted a photo earlier today of what it would appear to be the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system running on the Microsoft Surface Pro 3. According to the user, the entire install took about 10 minutes and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS runs out-of-the-box without any patching of anything, and it even boots alongside Windows.

Here's how to install Ubuntu 18.04 LTS on the Microsoft Surface Pro 3

Installing Ubuntu 18.04 LTS on the Microsoft Surface Pro 3 as a dual boot, alongside the Microsoft Windows operating system, is quite easy, according to the user who wrote a tutorial on how to install Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) on the Microsoft Surface Pro 3 two years ago. The same instructions apply to Ubuntu 18.04 LTS as well if you want to give it a try.

To prepare your Microsoft Surface Pro 3 for the installation, you will have to disable hibernation, partition the SSD drive, and disable Secure Boot. Then download Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, write it on a USB stick following the instructions on the ubuntu.com website, boot the OS on your Microsoft Surface Pro 3 and start the installation.

That's it! Once the installation finishes, everything should be working out-of-the-box, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, touchpad, touchscreen, webcam, and everything else you can think of. Don't forget to enable Secure Boot so you can boot Windows too, and don't hesitate to check out the tutorial on Framasphere.