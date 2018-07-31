> > >
Here's the New Login Screen of Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) with Yaru Theme

Early adopters can install Yaru from the Snap Store

Jul 31, 2018 
Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish), the next major release of the popular Linux-based operating system, is currently in development, promising new features and enhancements.

One of the most attractive things about the forthcoming Ubuntu 18.10 operating system, due for release later this fall on October 18, 2018, is its new look and feel, which is provided by the so-called Communitheme that was recently renamed as Yaru, a system-wide theme for Ubuntu Desktop.

As part of this community initiative, Ubuntu 18.10 will get a brand-new look and feel that will make the popular computer operating system more modern, more accessible, and more attractive. And, today we finally have a first look at the Yaru theme on the current Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) development release.

Here's what Ubuntu 18.10 will look like with the new Yaru theme

A member of the Ubuntu community known as frederik-f has posted today a series of screenshots of the new Yaru theme on the Ubuntu Community Hub, giving us a first look at the new login screen, new on-screen display notification for volume changes, the revamped shutdown/restart dialog, as well as of other menus and widgets.

And if you're running Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) on your personal computers, you can try out the new Yaru theme right now by installing the Snap package from the Snap Store. All you have to do is to run the "sudo snap install communitheme" command in the Terminal app.

To use the theme on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, you'll have to restart your computer and select the "Ubuntu with communitheme snap" session from the login screen. That's it, you can enjoy a fresh Ubuntu 18.04 LTS installation with the new Yaru theme, which will be enabled by default for all new Ubuntu 18.10 installations starting this fall.

Ubuntu 18.10's new login screen
Ubuntu 18.10's new login screen
Ubuntu 18.10's OSD for volume
Ubuntu 18.10's OSD for volume
Ubuntu 18.10's new look and feel
Ubuntu 18.10's new look and feel
Ubuntu 18.10's shutdown dialog
Ubuntu 18.10's shutdown dialog

Ubuntu 18.10 with Yaru themeUbuntu 18.10's new login screenUbuntu 18.10's OSD for volume
