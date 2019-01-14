> > >
Here's the Default Theme and Artwork for Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

The "futurePrototype" theme was created by Alex Makas

Jan 14, 2019 
Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" default theme
   Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" default theme

The Debian Project unveiled today the default theme and wallpaper/artwork of the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series, due for release in Spring 2019.

Created by Alex Makas, the "futurePrototype" artwork set was selected the winner of the artwork proposals for Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" and will be used as the default theme for the upcoming operating system. The "futurePrototype" artwork set consists of a wallpaper, login theme with the Debian Buster logo, as well as a theme for the GRUB bootloader.

"After the Debian Desktop Team made the call for proposing themes, a total of eleven choices have been submitted, and any Debian contributor has received the opportunity to vote on them in a survey," said the Debian team in an announcement. "We received 3,646 responses ranking the different choices, and futurePrototype has been the winner among them."

Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" coming mid-2019

The Debian Project is working hard on the next major release of their popular Linux-based operating system, Debian GNU/Linux 10, dubbed "Buster," which recently entered transition freeze. But the soft-freeze development stage is scheduled for mid-February. There's currently no release date set in stone, but the team wants to release the Debian Buster series sometime around mid-2019.

Until then, you can check out the default theme and artwork here if you want to use it right now on your current Debian installations, or any other operating system for that matter. Meanwhile, the Debian Project continues to improve the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" series with regular point releases, and you can download the latest, Debian GNU/Linux 9.6, right now from our free software portal.

Photo Gallery (3 Images)

Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" default theme
Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" default GRUB themeDebian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" default wallpaper
