> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Have You Ever Considered Replacing Windows with Linux?

Windows still has the biggest market share on the desktop

Sep 11, 2018 09:29 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             

Despite failing on some devices, like mobile, Microsoft’s Windows continues to be the number one choice on the desktop, with third-party data indicating a market share that’s close to 90 percent.

This means that nearly 9 in 10 PCs out there are running Windows, with the rest of the devices powered by either a Linux distribution or Apple’s own macOS.

Needless to say, Windows has long been the leader on the desktop, and it’s unlikely this is going to change anytime soon, especially considering its share.

It’s not a secret, however, that Microsoft had gone through times when it was severely criticized for its approach on the desktop, especially by Linux fans who considered the world’s number one software giant a fierce enemy.

And at some level, this wasn’t a surprise. Microsoft’s former CEO Steve Ballmer himself declared war to Linux, calling it a cancer and making a series of other statements that were supposed to show how advanced Windows really was at that point.

Times have changed, and Microsoft has come to better terms with the open-source world, especially following the last improvements that the company made in Windows 10. Users can now run a series of distros right within Windows 10 as part of the Windows Subsystem for Linux, and Microsoft reiterates its love for Linux with every little occasion.

While the criticism isn’t at the same level as it was during the Ballmer era, there still are users considering a potential switch to Linux for various reasons. And one of them is the alleged tracking that Microsoft is accused of running on Windows 10.

Telemetry services have been rather controversial in this operating system, and many described them as a way for Microsoft to spy on its users. While the software giant guaranteed that only anonymous data was collected for things like improving OS performance and fixing crashes, all this criticism was one potential catalyst for more people to switch to Linux.

Linux Mint is one of the preferred Linux distros for former Windows users
Linux Mint is one of the preferred Linux distros for former Windows users

Last month, I asked you whether Linux was still a threat to Windows, and some of the answers I received both to the article and on social media showed that opinions on this are still mixed. Our reader Cerberus, for instance, thinks this isn’t the case.

“Linux will never be a threat to Windows on the desktop, too fragmented, often poor driver support, lacks professional applications like Adobe collection, Cubase Audio, 3D Max, AutoCAD etc. Also gaming is orders of magnitude better on Windows, most AAA games don't get Linux version. Linux rules supercomputers, servers and embedded devices, but on the desktop is a niche product for enthusiasts and specialized use cases such as robotics, self driving cars etc. Windows will continue to dominate the desktop,” they posted.

On the other hand, “The feren OS dev” says the only threat to Windows is actually Microsoft, and switching to Linux is a logical decision for many.

“Microsoft is the only threat to Windows, us Linux OS Makers are just trying to give those who are sick of MS messing Windows up constantly a better OS to just use,” the comment reads.

One of my colleagues believes that switching to Linux can never be a way to go for home users, mostly because of all the advantages that Windows brings, like driver updates, support for gaming, and the overall simplicity that makes it easier to use for everyone.

And yet, I still see many people considering switching to Linux, no matter the reason. So that’s why I’m asking you: is the switch to Linux still worth it? Have you ever considered doing it? And if yes, what brought you back to Windows or what made you stay on Linux?

Let us know what you think in the comment box after the jump.

Photo Gallery (2 Images)

Windows 10 was originally supposed to be an OS for all devices
Linux Mint is one of the preferred Linux distros for former Windows users
Open gallery
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Windows 10 October 2018 Update: Start Menu Improvements

Here’s what’s new for the Start menu in version 1809

Windows 10 October 2018 Update: Start Menu Improvements
Microsoft Hides a Ninja Cat Easter Egg in Microsoft Edge for Android

Ninja Cat emoji shows up when opening too many tabs

Microsoft Hides a Ninja Cat Easter Egg in Microsoft Edge for Android
How to Change the Microsoft Edge User Agent in Windows 10 Version 1809

Easy steps to report a different browser to websites

How to Change the Microsoft Edge User Agent in Windows 10 Version 1809
Windows 10 October 2018 Update: This Is File Explorer with a Dark Theme

The dark theme is ready to go live for everyone

Windows 10 October 2018 Update: This Is File Explorer with a Dark Theme
Windows 10 October 2018 Update: How the Settings App Evolves

And how the Control Panel moves closer to its demise

Windows 10 October 2018 Update: How the Settings App Evolves

Fresh Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review - Agent 007 [UPDATED]

Larger battery, more storage, improved cameras

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review - Agent 007 [UPDATED]
Sword Legacy: Omen Review (PC)

A darker and clumsier take on some of King Arthur's myths

Sword Legacy: Omen Review (PC)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review - Happy Medium

Samsung’s latest iPad killer is finally here

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review - Happy Medium
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review - Agent 007 [UPDATED]

Larger battery, more storage, improved cameras

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review - Agent 007 [UPDATED]
Sword Legacy: Omen Review (PC)

A darker and clumsier take on some of King Arthur's myths

Sword Legacy: Omen Review (PC)

Latest News

2018 iPhone and Apple Watch Series 4 Launch Event - Live Blog

At least three new iPhone models are expected to be unveiled

2018 iPhone and Apple Watch Series 4 Launch Event - Live Blog
How to Bring Back WWW and HTTP Flags in Google Chrome 69 Address Bar

Latest Google Chrome version comes with several big changes

How to Bring Back WWW and HTTP Flags in Google Chrome 69 Address Bar
Windows 10 October 2018 Update: How the OS Will Free Up Disk Space When Needed

Storage Sense getting an overhaul in new Windows 10 version

Windows 10 October 2018 Update: How the OS Will Free Up Disk Space When Needed
Fierce Rivals Apple and Samsung Could Save Each Other from Major Phone Ban

Both companies involved in patent dispute with same org

Fierce Rivals Apple and Samsung Could Save Each Other from Major Phone Ban
Microsoft Releases Updates KB4457144, KB4457129 for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1

New updates published on Patch Tuesday for older Windows

Microsoft Releases Updates KB4457144, KB4457129 for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1
New iPhone XS Pricing Details Leak, Show Max Model Will Cost a Small Fortune

European pricing info makes the rounds one more time

New iPhone XS Pricing Details Leak, Show Max Model Will Cost a Small Fortune
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review - Agent 007 [UPDATED]

Larger battery, more storage, improved cameras

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review - Agent 007 [UPDATED]
Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4457128 Not Asking for a Reboot Is Just a Bug

Nothing to worry about though, but you should all check if the update installed correctly on Windows 10

Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4457128 Not Asking for a Reboot Is Just a Bug
iPhone XS Max Will Be the Heaviest iPhone Ever Released by Apple

Report points to substantial weight increase for new iPhone

iPhone XS Max Will Be the Heaviest iPhone Ever Released by Apple