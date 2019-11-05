Google's Linux-Based Chrome OS Now Officially Supports Virtual Workspaces

Google announced today that its Linux-based Chrome OS operating system for Chromebooks now finally supports virtual workspaces with the latest release.

With the upcoming Chrome OS 78 release, the Linux-powered Chromebook operating system will finally bring support for virtual desktops. A multitask feature, virtual workspaces has been around for years on Linux, Mac, and Windows operating systems, helping users better organize their workspaces and be more productive, but Chrome OS is just getting Virtual Desks now.

"Use this feature to create helpful boundaries between projects or activities. If you’re working on multiple projects, you can dedicate a desk to each one. Or if you like to take a break during the workday, you could create a desk for web browsing or gaming. If you’re a student, you can create a different desk for each class," said Alexander Kuscher, Director of Chrome OS Software at Google.

Getting started with Virtual Desks on Chrome OS

Virtual Desks will be available as part of the upcoming Chrome OS 78 release, so once you install it, you will be able to activate virtual workspaces by opening Overview and tapping on the New Desk button in the top right-hand corner of your screen. Once they're enable, you'll be able to drag windows between virtual desktops and easily switch between virtual workspaces.

Among other features coming to the Chrome OS 78 release, we can mention Click-to-Call, a feature that lets Android phone users make phone calls more easily by right-clicking a phone number when browsing the web on their Chromebook computer (requires Chrome Sync), the ability to print more easily and save favorite printers, as well as the ability to share feedback more quickly via a new button next to the "Lock" and "Power off" buttons.

