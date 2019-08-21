> >
Google's Chrome OS 76 Improves Support for Multiple Accounts on Chromebooks

Also adds new media controls and accessibility features

Aug 21, 2019 
Google promoted the Chrome OS 76 operating system for supported Chromebook devices to the stable channel, and it is now rolling out to users from around the world with new features and improvements.

Based on the latest Google Chrome 76 web browser release, which brings many new features and improvements on its own, Chrome OS 76's probably most exciting is a unified account management for those who use multiple Google accounts on their Chromebook, either by you or if the devices is shared with other people.

Users can check out the new account management feature under Settings > Google Accounts, and they should keep in mind that they can now apply all the permissions and access granted to apps, add-ons, websites, Google Play, and in Chrome to all of their signed-in Google accounts.

"If you use multiple Google accounts on your Chromebook, we're unifying account management in one place, under Google Accounts in Settings so you can more easily login to all of your accounts and see which accounts you are using on your device and across Chrome and Play store apps," said Google.

New media controls, automated clicks

Also new in the Chrome OS 76 release is new media controls that unify your Chromebook's audio controls and also make it easier for you to control audio from apps or the Web. The new unified media controls are available from the System menu, where you'll see all the apps and tabs playing audio.

Other than that, Chrome OS 76 introduces a new accessibility setting called "Automatic Clicks," which helps users with motor or dexterity issues access items on their Chromebook via touchpad, mouse, joystick, or head tracking input. The feature will automatically left, right, or double click on it, and even click and drag the items.

Chrome OS 76 is now rolling out to all supported Chromebook devices. You can update your Chromebook to Chrome OS 76 by going to Chrome settings and accessing the About Chrome OS section. The new version will be automatically downloaded and installed on your Chromebook. A restart is required for Chrome OS 76 to be successfully installed.

