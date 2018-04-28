> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Google Releases Major Chrome OS Update for Chromebooks with New Meltdown Patches

Chrome OS 66.0.3359.137 stable is now rolling out to users

Apr 28, 2018 00:43 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

Google has released on Friday a new stable Chrome OS update for Chromebooks, adding new mitigations for the Meltdown security vulnerability, as well as numerous new features and improvements.

Google updated its Linux-based Chrome OS operating system for Chromebooks to version 66.0.3359.137, a major release that introduces KPTI (Kernel page-table isolation) mitigation patches against the Meltdown security vulnerability for Intel-powered Chromebooks running on Linux kernel 3.8.

"The Stable channel has been updated to 66.0.3359.137 (Platform version: 10452.74.0) for most Chrome OS devices. This build contains a number of bug fixes and security updates," said Google's Josafat Garcia in the release announcement. "All Chrome OS devices are now protected against Meltdown."

Here's what's new in Chrome OS 66

Prominent new features of the Chrome OS 66 release include Picture-in-Picture magnification, video recording support in the Camera app, the ability to zoom up to 20x with the built-in Chrome OS magnifier, better configuration for external displays, as well as a brand new Chrome OS keyboard shortcut helper.

The animation of overview windows was improved as well, and a new keyboard shortcut was implemented to allow users to move windows through multiple displays more easily. Moreover, Google's Chrome OS 66 brings native printing support to all Google Play applications.

Chrome OS 66 also adds the ability to adjust the full-screen magnifying zoom level through a pinch gesture and implements screen sharing support for all Android apps that have been installed through the Google Play store. Also, it looks like Chrome OS 66 adds Google Play into the first login opt-in window.

Other noteworthy changes include Google Play GDPR support, improvements to Google Play maximized window support, a new Sync notice that would appear during the initial sign-in, extended Magic Tether support to more devices, and automatic pass of Chrome OS user login credentials to network 802.1x authentication.

All in all, Chrome OS 66 looks to be a hefty update for all Chromebook users, giving them quite a bunch of enhancements and new features to play with for the next few months until another major Chrome OS release will be unveiled. You can update your Chromebook to Chrome OS 66.0.3359.137 right now.

Related Stories

Google's Chrome OS to Display a Home Launcher in Tablet Mode on Chromebooks

It's now available for testing in the Chrome OS Dev channel

Google's Chrome OS to Display a Home Launcher in Tablet Mode on Chromebooks
Google Reportedly Working on Dual Boot Support for Chrome OS on Chromebooks

An "Alt OS" reference was spotted in a recent commit

Google Reportedly Working on Dual Boot Support for Chrome OS on Chromebooks
You Can Now Run Progressive Web Apps as Native Chrome OS Apps on Your Chromebook

The apps will work offline on their own custom window

You Can Now Run Progressive Web Apps as Native Chrome OS Apps on Your Chromebook
Google Revamps Chrome's Interface for Touch and Convertible Chromebooks

Users can test the new design in the Chrome Canary channel

Google Revamps Chrome's Interface for Touch and Convertible Chromebooks

Fresh Reviews

Frostpunk Review - Survive, Adapt, Overcome

To succeed you have to fail, lots and lots of times

Frostpunk Review - Survive, Adapt, Overcome
Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Review - Never Compromise

It's a great choice if you don't mind a different layout

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Review - Never Compromise
Razer Mamba and Firefly HyperFlux Wireless Charging Review

A combination that will quickly win you over

Razer Mamba and Firefly HyperFlux Wireless Charging Review
God of War Review (PS4)

One epic journey through Norse mythology

God of War Review (PS4)

Latest News

Google Releases Major Chrome OS Update for Chromebooks with New Meltdown Patches

Chrome OS 66.0.3359.137 stable is now rolling out to users

Google Releases Major Chrome OS Update for Chromebooks with New Meltdown Patches
Linux Lite 4.0 OS Enters Beta with New Look and Feel, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

It's slated for release on June 1st, 2018

Linux Lite 4.0 OS Enters Beta with New Look and Feel, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Apple Is Reportedly Working on an AR/VR Headset with 8K Display for Each Eye

The headset would work independently of the iPhone

Apple Is Reportedly Working on an AR/VR Headset with 8K Display for Each Eye
Ubuntu MATE 18.04 LTS Released with New Desktop Layouts, Better HiDPI Support

Ships with the MATE Desktop 1.20.1 environment by default

Ubuntu MATE 18.04 LTS Released with New Desktop Layouts, Better HiDPI Support
GIMP 2.10 Officially Released as the Biggest Release Ever, Here's What's New

Now available to download for Linux and Windows systems

GIMP 2.10 Officially Released as the Biggest Release Ever, Here's What's New
Microsoft Launches Windows 10 April 2018 Update

The first wave of the rollout kicks off today

Microsoft Launches Windows 10 April 2018 Update
Ex-NSA Hacker Creates Security App to Protect Your Mac from "Evil Maid" Attacks

Do Not Disturb (DND) is a free and open-source utility

Ex-NSA Hacker Creates Security App to Protect Your Mac from "Evil Maid" Attacks
Google Adds Video Recording Support to Chromebooks via Camera App in Chrome OS

Video recordings are saved locally on your Chromebook

Google Adds Video Recording Support to Chromebooks via Camera App in Chrome OS
Here's Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) Running on the Nintendo Switch

Some things don't work as expected so do not try it at home

Here's Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) Running on the Nintendo Switch
Hands-On with Opera Browser’s Instant Search Feature

New browser feature makes searching a lot faster

Hands-On with Opera Browser’s Instant Search Feature