Google Releases Major Chrome OS Update for Chromebooks with New Meltdown Patches

Google has released on Friday a new stable Chrome OS update for Chromebooks, adding new mitigations for the Meltdown security vulnerability, as well as numerous new features and improvements.

Google updated its Linux-based Chrome OS operating system for Chromebooks to version 66.0.3359.137, a major release that introduces KPTI (Kernel page-table isolation) mitigation patches against the Meltdown security vulnerability for Intel-powered Chromebooks running on Linux kernel 3.8.

"The Stable channel has been updated to 66.0.3359.137 (Platform version: 10452.74.0) for most Chrome OS devices. This build contains a number of bug fixes and security updates," said Google's Josafat Garcia in the release announcement. "All Chrome OS devices are now protected against Meltdown."

Here's what's new in Chrome OS 66

Prominent new features of the Chrome OS 66 release include Picture-in-Picture magnification, video recording support in the Camera app, the ability to zoom up to 20x with the built-in Chrome OS magnifier, better configuration for external displays, as well as a brand new Chrome OS keyboard shortcut helper.

The animation of overview windows was improved as well, and a new keyboard shortcut was implemented to allow users to move windows through multiple displays more easily. Moreover, Google's Chrome OS 66 brings native printing support to all Google Play applications.

Chrome OS 66 also adds the ability to adjust the full-screen magnifying zoom level through a pinch gesture and implements screen sharing support for all Android apps that have been installed through the Google Play store. Also, it looks like Chrome OS 66 adds Google Play into the first login opt-in window.

Other noteworthy changes include Google Play GDPR support, improvements to Google Play maximized window support, a new Sync notice that would appear during the initial sign-in, extended Magic Tether support to more devices, and automatic pass of Chrome OS user login credentials to network 802.1x authentication.

All in all, Chrome OS 66 looks to be a hefty update for all Chromebook users, giving them quite a bunch of enhancements and new features to play with for the next few months until another major Chrome OS release will be unveiled. You can update your Chromebook to Chrome OS 66.0.3359.137 right now.