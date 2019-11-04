> >
Google Outs Android Security Patch for November 2019, 38 Vulnerabilities Fixed

Also adds various improvements for supported Pixel phones

Android Security Patch for November 2019 released
Google has released today the Android Security Patch for November 2019 to address various security vulnerabilities and fix bugs in its latest Android 10 mobile operating system.

Consisting of the 2019-11-01 and 2019-11-05 security patch levels, the Android Security Patch for November 2019 is here to address a total of 38 security vulnerabilities in various of Android's core components, including the Android Framework, Android Library, Media framework, Android System, Kernel components, and Qualcomm components. Users are urged to install the Android Security Patch for November 2019 update on their devices as soon as possible.

Among the most critical security vulnerabilities addressed in the Android Security Patch for November 2019, we can mention a flaw that could allow a locally installed malicious app to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions, a vulnerability that could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process using a specially crafted file, and a flaw allowing a remote attacker to gain access to additional permissions using a specially crafted transmission.

"The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the System component that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The severity assessment is based on the effect that exploiting the vulnerability would possibly have on an affected device," reads the security bulletin.

Improvements for Pixel devices

As part of the Android Security Patch for November 2019, Google also released today the Pixel Update for November 2019, which addresses an additional 21 vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel components, Qualcomm components, including closed-source ones, LG components, and Android Framework, specific to Pixel devices, along with functional patches that bring various improvements to supported Pixel phones.

Among these, we can mention Smooth Display and Camera quality improvements for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, additional support for Xbox Bluetooth controller mapping on Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL, more fixes for Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL devices stuck during boot, improvements for bottom speaker audio quality on Pixel 3, as well as improvements for Google Assistant hotword on Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL.

