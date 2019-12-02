Google Outs Android Security Patch for December 2019, More Than 40 Flaws Fixed

Google has released today the Android Security Patch for December 2019 for its latest Android 10 mobile operating system series to address some of the most critical security vulnerabilities.

Consisting of the 2019-12-01 and 2019-12-05 security patch levels, the Android Security Patch for December 2019 addresses a total of 42 security flaws across various Android components, including Android Framework, Media framework, Android System, Kernel components, as well as Qualcomm components, including closed-source ones.

The most critical security issues fixed in this update affects the Framework component and could allow a remote attacker to cause a permanent denial of service. Also patched is a flaw that could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process by using a specially crafted file, and a vulnerability that could let a local attacker with privileged access to gain access to sensitive data.

"The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the Framework component that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted message to cause a permanent denial of service. The severity assessment is based on the effect that exploiting the vulnerability would possibly have on an affected device," reads the security bulletin.

Now rolling out to all supported Pixel devices

Also today, Google released the Pixel Update Bulletin for December 2019 to address various security vulnerabilities and issues specific to Pixel devices, in addition to the security vulnerabilities described in the Android Security Bulletin for December 2019. The Pixel Update Bulletin for December 2019 contains fixes for a total of 8 flaws discovered in the kernel components and Android system.

Both the Android Security Bulletin for December 2019 and Pixel Update Bulletin for December 2019 updates are now rolling out to all supported Pixel devices, including the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL. It also be available for other Android devices from Essential, Samsung, OnePlus, and more manufacturers in the coming weeks, so update as soon as possible.