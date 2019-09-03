> > >
Google Officially Releases Android 10, Rolling Out Now to All Pixel Smartphones

A major release that brings new features, improves security

Sep 3, 2019 
Google officially released today the long-anticipated Android 10 mobile operating system, a major release that adds numerous new features and improvements, as well as stronger privacy and security features.

Coming more than a year after the Android 9 "Pie" release, the Android 10 mobile OS is finally here and it's rolling out as we speak to all Pixel devices, including the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL. This is the first release of Android to not have a dessert codename, despite the fact that it was developed under the Android Q umbrella.

"With this release, we focused on making your everyday life easier with features powered by on-device machine learning, as well as supporting new technologies like Foldables and 5G. At the same time, with almost 50 changes related to privacy and security, Android 10 gives you greater protection, transparency, and control over your data," said Dave Burke, VP of Engineering.

Here's what's new in Android 10

Highlights of the Android 10 mobile operating system include new privacy and security features that put the user in control by allowing them to share their location data only with the apps they trust, as well as support for receiving important security and privacy fixes directly from Google Play, and support for new mobile technologies like 5G and Foldables.

A new gesture navigation feature in Android 10 will benefit those with edge-to-edge screen devices by enabling them to go backwards, pull up the homescreen, or switch between tasks with simple swipes. Android 10 also introduces Live Caption for automatic captioning of videos, podcasts and audio messages across any app, though the feature will be available later this fall.

Android 10 now lets users enable the Dark Mode for the entire operating system or just for specific apps, implements action suggestions in Smart Reply to make your life easier, adds the ability to mark notifications as "Silent" when you don't want to be disturbed, adds a new Focus mode to mute apps that you find distracting, as well as new parental control settings.

Of course, Android 10 comes with lots of other improvements and changes that we bet you'll enjoy, including new gender-inclusive emoji, support for streaming audio directly to hearing aid devices, app timers for specific websites, and a new enterprise feature that lets users use different keyboards for both their personal and work profiles.

