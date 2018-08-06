Google Fixes 43 Vulnerabilities in the Android Security Patch for August 2018

After launching the Android 9.0 Pie operating system, Google released today the Android Security Patch for August 2018 to all supported devices, addressing numerous security vulnerabilities and other issues reported by users lately.

Consisting of the 2018-08-01 and 2018-08-05 security patch levels, the Android Security Patch for August 2018 addresses a total of 43 security vulnerability across several components, including the framework, media framework, system, kernel and Qualcomm components, as well as Qualcomm closed-source components.

According to Google's latest Android Security Bulletin, the most severe security vulnerability addressed in August 2018's Android Security Patch could enable local, malicious apps to gain access to additional permissions by bypassing user interaction requirements. The update also patches a severe vulnerability that could let remote attackers execute arbitrary code.

"The most severe of these issues is a critical vulnerability that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The severity assessment is based on the effect that exploiting the vulnerability would possibly have on an affected device," said Google in the security bulletin.

Now rolling out to all Google supported devices and the Essential Phone

As expected, Google also published today the Pixel / Nexus Security Bulletin for August 2018, informing users of supported Google Pixel and Nexus devices about a total of 28 vulnerabilities fixed in the August 2018's Android Security Patch. The update also improves a couple of touchscreen issues, the network stack, the Taimen bootloader, Netfilter, and several Qualcomm components.

The Android Security Patch for August 2018 is now rolling out worldwide to all supported Google devices, including the Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel XL 2, Google Nexus 6P, and Google Nexus 5X, as well as to other supported devices like the Essential Phone. Users are urged to update their devices to August 2018 Android Security Patch as soon as possible.