Google Chrome 76 Released for Linux, Windows, and Mac with 43 Security Fixes

Google promoted today the Chrome 76 web browser to the stable channel for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, Windows, and macOS.

Google Chrome 76.0.3809.87 is now available as the latest stable version of the popular and cross-platform web browser from Google, based on the open source Chromium project. It contains various bug fixes and improvements, as well as no less than 43 security fixes for the latest vulnerabilities.

Highlights of the Chrome 76 release include Flash plugin blocked by default, Dark Mode support for websites, more improvements to the Payments API to allow merchant websites or web apps to respond when a user changes payment instruments, better support for PWAs (Progressive Web Apps), and the ability to control the "Add to Home" screen mini-infobar.

Among other changes included in this release, we can mention that Google Chrome no longer treats the escape key as a user activation, a new HTTP request header for mitigating certain types of attacks based on timing of the server's response, such as XSS leaks, as well as JavaScript and WebRTC improvements, and many other new tools for web developers.

Chromium 76.0.3809.87 web browser now available to download

The Google Chrome 76.0.3809.87 release is now rolling out via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates to Windows and Mac users. You can also download Google Chrome 76 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems right now from our free software portal if you're having trouble with the OTA updates or if you need to reinstall it.

The Chromium 76.0.3809.87 open-source web browser is also available for download if you want to use only Open Source software on your personal computer. We recommend updating your Google Chrome or Chromium web browsers to the latest version as soon as possible for a secure and stable browsing experience.