Google Chrome 73 Released for Linux, Mac, and Windows with 60 Security Fixes

Google promoted the Chrome 73 web browser today to the stable channel for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, Windows, and macOS, and it's now rolling out to all users via OTA updates.

Google Chrome 73 (73.0.3683.75) is out now with various new features and improvements, as well as lots of security and bug fixes to make your Chrome browsing experience more enjoyable, safe, and secure at all times. Among the biggest new features of this release, we can mention support for Dark Mode on macOS.

As you can see from the screenshot attached below, once you've updated your Google Chrome web browser to version 73.0.3683.75 and relaunch it, you'll notice that Chrome is now dark by default if you're using the Dark Mode on macOS Mojave 10.14 and later. The default Google search page is dark, but the settings pages aren't.

Also new in the Google Chrome 73 release is support for keyboard media keys to control multimedia content on websites, improved Picture-in-Picture (PiP) support by automatically switching to PiP mode when moving away from the tab where the video is playing, as well as tab grouping support to better organize multiple tabs.

60 security vulnerabilities were addressed in Google Chrome 73

Google Chrome 73 also brings improvements for Web Apps to allow them to notify users of various things by displaying badges on their icons, such as for unread items, better spell checking support, as well as new data collection settings to make it easier for users to control what data websites collect from them.

Last but not least, Google Chrome 73 adds several new features for web developers, such as support for Progressive Web Apps on macOS, signed HTTP exchanges, and constructable style sheets, and addresses 60 security fixes. Google Chrome 73 is now available for download for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows from our web portal.

