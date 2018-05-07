> > >
Google Assistant on Wear OS Updated with Audible Answers and Smart Responses

Updated Google Assistant now rolling out to Wear OS users

May 7, 2018 
Google has started rolling out a new version of its in-house developed Google Assistant virtual assistant for Android devices to the Wear OS (formerly Android Wear) operating system for wearables.

The upgraded Google Assistant is now rolling out to Wear OS users worldwide, according to a Reddit thread, and it introduces a handful of new features and improvements, among which we can mention audible answers and smart responses, along with easy-to-use actions similar to those on your Android smartphone.

While the "audible answers" feature will let Google Assistant speak out loud the answers to your questions, which might be very helpful if you're a blind person or when you can't read the answers it gives you, the "smart responses" feature will give you, as the name suggests, smarter responses based on various elements.

It's far from perfect as many users report it as "slow and laggy"

However, it appears that Google didn't do some comprehensive testing before rolling out the updated Google Assistant to Wear OS devices, as many users on Reddit report it as "slow and laggy." Of course, this may depend on the watch model you're wearing as more powerful ones should handle the new features better.

Our recommendation is to wait and not update if you have an older Wear OS smartwatch. On the other hand, those with high-end and powerful smartwatches powered by Google's Wear OS operating system should update their devices to the new Google Assistant version with smart responses and audible answers.

We believe Google might unveil some more upcoming feature that the search giant plans to introduce with future updates to its Wear OS operating system for wearables during the Google I/O 2018 event, which will take place between Tuesday, May 8 and Friday, May 11, in Mountain View, California, the United States.

