Google Announces Android 10 (Go Edition) for Low-End, Entry-Level Smartphones

Google has announced the general availability of the Go edition of its latest Android 10 mobile operating system for low-end, entry-level smartphones.

Android Go is a special variant of the Linux-based Android mobile operating system optimized for low-end devices with 1 GB of RAM or less and a less powerful processor. The first version of Android Go launched two years ago as part of the Android Oreo (8.0) series, and now it's in its third release.

Android 10 Go edition comes packed with new and redesigned apps to offer the Android community the power of the latest Android 10 operating system on more affordable Android smartphones. It introduces smaller app sizes and twice as more local storage out of the box, along with the ability to control stored content.

"With smaller app sizes, more storage space, and way more control over how your content is stored, it’s easy to see the ways Android 10 (Go edition) helps you save," said Google. "Brand new apps designed for lighter updates and downloads help create more space while significantly improving performance. That’s what we call a win, win."

Moreover, Android 10 Go edition also improves the File management app to help you more easily and quickly clean up and free up space on your device with smart suggestions, find files much faster by using filters, as well as to share files offline at high speeds.

Reimagined Google apps and more

Android 10 Go edition is packed with a new set of apps reimagined by Google for a smooth and fast smartphone experience. These include Gallery Go image viewer, editor and organizer, Google Go web browser, Google Assistant Go intelligent voice assistant, and Gboard communication app.

It also features a built-in data manager to help you save your mobile data, P2P (peer-to-peer) sharing, Google Play Protect built-in mobile security, built-in Find My Device, and much more for you to discover. Android 10 Go edition is now rolling out to Android smartphones from several manufactures, so you should be able to install it in the coming days.