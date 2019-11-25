> > >
GNU Linux-Libre 5.4 Kernel Released for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Doesn't include any proprietary drivers or code

Nov 25, 2019 
GNU Linux-libre 5.4 kernel released
The GNU Linux-libre community announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 5.4 kernel for those seeking 100% freedom for their personal computers.

Based on the recently released Linux 5.4 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 5.4 kernel is here to remove any proprietary drivers and code that's present in the upstream kernel, those providing a 100% libre, free Linux 5.4 kernel for those who don't want to run any proprietary software on their PCs.

Fortunately, for the GNU Linux-libre 5.4 kernel, only one new driver required deblobbing, namely an Ethernet driver for the Intel Ethernet Connection E800 Series networking cards, but several other drivers required updated blob names and there's also some cleaning as well for the amdgpu, i915, i1480u, i2400m, nitrox, r8169, safexcel, and touchscreen_dmi drivers.

"The one decision I wasn't so sure about in this cycle was in a new driver in drivers/net/wireless/ath/ath9k, namely ath9k_pci_owl_loader.c, activated by ATH9K_PCI_NO_EEPROM," said developer Alexandre Oliva. "If there's any actual code there, since it's ath9k, I assumed it would be Free Software, [...] so I conclude there's no harm done in enabling it to be loaded."

100% freedom for your personal computer

GNU Linux-libre 5.4 kernel also removes the deblobbing of the netx driver, which was removed upstream in Linux kernel 5.4, a major release that introduces support for Microsoft's exFAT file system, improved memory management on Android, AMD graphics enhancements, a new "lockdown" security feature, and many other cool new features.

The GNU Linux-libre kernel promises 100% freedom for your personal computer by not providing any proprietary drivers, firmware, or other code that is not licensed under one of the many Open Source licenses. So if you don't want to run any proprietary software on your PC, you can download the GNU Linux-libre 5.4 kernel right now from the official website.

