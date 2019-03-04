> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

GNU Linux-Libre 5.0 Kernel Officially Released for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom

It's based on the latest Linux 5.0 kernel series

Mar 4, 2019 18:52 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
GNU Linux-libre 5.0-gnu kernel released
   GNU Linux-libre 5.0-gnu kernel released

The GNU Linux-Libre project released today the GNU Linux-libre 5.0-gnu kernel for GNU/Linux users who are seeking 100% freedom for their personal computers.

Based on the recently released Linux 5.0 kernel series, the GNU Linux-Libre 5.0 kernel is here to offer you a Linux kernel that doesn't contain any proprietary code as it deblobbs the new ipu3-imgu driver, removes the Eicon DIVA ISDN driver, and updates the names of several firmware included in the upstream Linux 5.0 kernel.

"Besides the usual assortment of firmware name updates, a new driver (ipu3-imgu) required disabling of blob requests, and a driver that we used to deblob (Eicon DIVA ISDN) was removed, so its cleaning up code is now gone," said developer Alexandre Oliva in a mailing list announcement.

Of course, GNU Linux-Libre 5.0 kernel also inherits the new features of Linux kernel 5.0, such as AMDGPU FreeSync support for AMD GPUs, improved power management for devices with ARM big.LITTLE CPUs, Adiantum file system encryption support, swap file support in the Btrfs file system, and support for the binderfs file system to enable running of multiple Android instances.

Be free with the GNU Linux-libre 5.0 kernel

The GNU Linux-libre kernel project aims to provide the Linux community with a completely free version of the Linux kernel, which doesn't include proprietary drivers.  It the perfect replacement for the original Linux kernel if you want to keep your operating system 100% free and Open Source.

The GNU Linux-libre 5.0 kernel is available for download right now from our free software portal as a source tarball to compile on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution if you want a 100% free kernel that does not contain any proprietary code. Some distros like Arch Linux also offer the GNU Linux-libre kernel on their repositories.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

ReactOS 0.4.11 Released with Kernel Improvements, Support for More Windows Apps

Also improves networking and support for upgrading the OS

ReactOS 0.4.11 Released with Kernel Improvements, Support for More Windows Apps
New Linux Mint Logo Revealed Alongside Further Updates

Linux Mint getting a new website and logo design

New Linux Mint Logo Revealed Alongside Further Updates
Linux Kernel 5.0 Officially Released, Here's What's New

A major new series that introduces modest improvements

Linux Kernel 5.0 Officially Released, Here's What's New
Canonical Improves Security and Robustness of Ubuntu Kubernetes with Containerd

Containerd is supported on Charmed Kubernetes and Microk8s

Canonical Improves Security and Robustness of Ubuntu Kubernetes with Containerd
Canonical Releases Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS with Patched APT and Security Updates

ISOs available now for Desktop and Server products

Canonical Releases Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS with Patched APT and Security Updates

Fresh Reviews

Galactic Civilizations III: Retribution Review (PC)

Better than previous expansions, but too barebones

Galactic Civilizations III: Retribution Review (PC)
Anthem Review (PC)

Not all the bad, but not nearly as good as it should be

Anthem Review (PC)
Philips 328E9F Curved LCD Monitor Review - Gaming and Office Worthy

The display had good colors and a small response time

Philips 328E9F Curved LCD Monitor Review - Gaming and Office Worthy
Galactic Civilizations III: Retribution Review (PC)

Better than previous expansions, but too barebones

Galactic Civilizations III: Retribution Review (PC)
Anthem Review (PC)

Not all the bad, but not nearly as good as it should be

Anthem Review (PC)

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Demand Already Weak

Report claims first-day registrations are below expectations

Samsung Galaxy S10 Demand Already Weak
Windows 10 Now Installed on a Nintendo Switch

Project still in its early days, but advancing quickly

Windows 10 Now Installed on a Nintendo Switch
Wireshark 3.0 Released as World’s Most Popular Network Protocol Analyzer

It's available now for Linux, Windows, and macOS systems

Wireshark 3.0 Released as World’s Most Popular Network Protocol Analyzer
GNU Linux-Libre 5.0 Kernel Officially Released for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom

It's based on the latest Linux 5.0 kernel series

GNU Linux-Libre 5.0 Kernel Officially Released for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom
Apple Releases Fourth Beta of iOS 12.2, macOS 10.14.4, watchOS 5.2 and tvOS 12.2 - Updated

Registered developers can now install the new betas

Apple Releases Fourth Beta of iOS 12.2, macOS 10.14.4, watchOS 5.2 and tvOS 12.2 - Updated
ReactOS 0.4.11 Released with Kernel Improvements, Support for More Windows Apps

Also improves networking and support for upgrading the OS

ReactOS 0.4.11 Released with Kernel Improvements, Support for More Windows Apps
Samsung Galaxy S10 First Impressions

The latest-generation Samsung Galaxy S model is here

Samsung Galaxy S10 First Impressions
Restore the Old File Explorer Date Format in Windows 10 Version 1903

How to disable friendly dates in Windows 10

Restore the Old File Explorer Date Format in Windows 10 Version 1903
Once You See It: Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Off-Centered

Sensor apparently aligned to the left for unknown reason

Once You See It: Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Off-Centered