> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

GNOME Wants to Make Linux Firmware Updates Easier to Deploy with New Tool

GNOME Firmware Updater will be integrated in GNOME desktop

Aug 28, 2019 15:56 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
GNOME Firmware Updater
2 photos
   GNOME Firmware Updater

Long-time GNOME developer Richard Hughes talks in his latest blog post about a new tool that will be integrated in future versions of the GNOME desktop environment to make deployments of firmware updates easier for all users.

At the moment, the GNOME Software Center only displays devices when firmware updates are pending, but Richard Hughes and Andrew Schwenn, an intern from Dell, have been working lately on a new tool that would be integrated as a panel into GNOME Control Center, which promises to make it easier for users to install new firmware versions for their hardware.

Meet GNOME Firmware Updater, a new power user tool that would help you keep your hardware secure and up-to-date at all times by allowing you to more easily install new firmware updates that are available from the vendor. It comes as a GNOME Control Center panel and it's complimentary to the current fwupd functionality built into GNOME Software.

"GNOME Firmware Updater was designed in the style of a GNOME Control Center panel, and all the code is written in a way to make a port very simple indeed if that's what we actually want," said Richard Hughes. "At the moment it's a separate project and binary, as we're still prototyping the UI and working out what kind of UX we want from a power user tool."

GNOME Firmware Updater to be available as a Flatpak app

The even better news is that GNOME Firmware Updater will be available as a Flatpak app that users can install on their GNOME desktop environment from the Flathub repository. Not only that Flatpak will make installing GNOME Firmware Updater a lot easier for everyone, without worrying about dependencies, but it will also make it easier to update it when new releases are available.

At the moment of writing, the GNOME Firmware Updater tool is still in the works, but you can see the idea behind it in the screenshot gallery below, courtesy of Richard Hughes. There's no telling when the final release will be available, but those interesting in testing the pre-release version and contributing code to it can download the source code right now from GitLab.

Photo Gallery (2 Images)

GNOME Firmware Updater
GNOME Firmware Updater
Open gallery
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

BlackArch Linux Ethical Hacking OS Adds over 150 New Tools in Latest Release

BlackArch 2019.09.01 is now available to download

BlackArch Linux Ethical Hacking OS Adds over 150 New Tools in Latest Release
Mozilla Thunderbird 68.0 Released with Many New Features and Improvements

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems

Mozilla Thunderbird 68.0 Released with Many New Features and Improvements
RaspEX Project Brings Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine" with LXDE to the Raspberry Pi 4

RaspEX Build 190807 is now available to download

RaspEX Project Brings Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine" with LXDE to the Raspberry Pi 4
Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS Makes It Easier to Patch the Linux Kernel without Rebooting

Introduces enhanced Livepatch desktop integration

Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS Makes It Easier to Patch the Linux Kernel without Rebooting
Xfce 4.16 Desktop Environment Expected in Early 2020 with Minor Improvements

Xfce 4.14 release already shipping for various Linux distros

Xfce 4.16 Desktop Environment Expected in Early 2020 with Minor Improvements

Fresh Reviews

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)

A masterpiece marred by many technical issues

Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

Latest News

DayZ Gets New Survival Expansion Livonia and Another Major Update

The new DLC is now available for €14/$14/£12

DayZ Gets New Survival Expansion Livonia and Another Major Update
Real-Time Strategy Starship Troopers – Terran Command Coming to PC in 2020

The game si based on TriStar Picture's iconic 1997 movie

Real-Time Strategy Starship Troopers – Terran Command Coming to PC in 2020
Ubisoft Releases Operation Shifting Tides Season for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six

This is the fourth and last season of Year 4

Ubisoft Releases Operation Shifting Tides Season for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six
Persona 5 Royal Coming to PlayStation 4 on March 31, 2020

The re-release of Persona 5 adds a ton of new features

Persona 5 Royal Coming to PlayStation 4 on March 31, 2020
Firefox 72 Enters Development with Picture-in-Picture Support on Linux and macOS

First beta versions are now available for testing

Firefox 72 Enters Development with Picture-in-Picture Support on Linux and macOS
Classic RPG Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Out Now on Consoles

A boxed version for all three consoles is available too

Classic RPG Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Out Now on Consoles
Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Beta Officially Released with New Apps, Updated Artwork

Available now as Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce flavors

Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Beta Officially Released with New Apps, Updated Artwork
Tails 4.1 Anonymous OS Released with Latest Tor Browser, Linux Kernel 5.3.9

Also brings updates to Thunderbird and Enigmail apps

Tails 4.1 Anonymous OS Released with Latest Tor Browser, Linux Kernel 5.3.9
Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.2.2 Firmware to Prohibit Downgrades from iOS 13.2.3

Also applies to the iPadOS 13.2.2 firmware

Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.2.2 Firmware to Prohibit Downgrades from iOS 13.2.3