GNOME Asia Summit 2019 Announced for GNOME 3.36 "Gresik" Desktop in Indonesia

The event will take place between October 11-13, 2019

The GNOME Foundation announced the official dates for their summer developer and user conference, GNOME Asia Summit 2019, which will take place later this fall in Indonesia.

Every year, the GNOME developers and contributors gather together for the GUADEC (GNOME Users And Developers European Conference) and GNOME Asia Summit events to plan the next major release of their beloved, open-source desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems.

While the GUADEC 2019 conference will kick off this summer between August 23rd and 28th, in Thessaloniki, Greece, for the upcoming GNOME 3.34 "Thessaloniki" desktop environment, the GNOME Asia Summit 2019 event will take place between October 11th and 13th, 2019, in Gresik, Indonesia.

The GNOME Asia Summit 2019 conference will be held at the Universitas Muhammadiyah Gresik (UMG) for the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment, which will be released in March 2020. Therefore, we now the codename of GNOME 3.36 as "Gresik," which is the host city of the GNOME Asia Summit 2019 event this fall.

"This city has been known to the world since 11th century as a strategic trade center. It is located on the western side of Surabaya, the second largest city in Indonesia," said the GNOME Foundation." The GNOME Asia 2019 Summit will consist of two conference days and one day of workshops, in order to encourage more contribution by GNOME.Asia participants to core areas of GNOME."

GNOME 3.33.3 is now available for testing

While work on the GNOME 3.36 "Gresik" desktop environment didn't started yet, the GNOME developers are working hard on the next major release, GNOME 3.34 "Thessaloniki," which just received today its third development milestone, GNOME 3.33.3. As such, public testers can now download it and test it to report bugs.

The GNOME 3.34 desktop environment is expected to hit the streets this fall on September 11th. Until then, the development team will release one more pre-release version, GNOME 3.33.4, on July 27th, two beta versions on August 7th and August 21st respectively, and an RC (Release Candidate) version on September 4th.

