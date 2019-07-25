> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

GNOME 3.34 Desktop Environment Gets Fourth Snapshot, Beta Is Coming Early August

GNOME 3.33.4 is now available for public testing

Jul 25, 2019 17:44 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
GNOME 3.33.4 released
   GNOME 3.33.4 released

With a delay of one week, the last snapshot in the upcoming GNOME 3.34 desktop environment is finally here and ready for testing before the beta milestones in August.

GNOME 3.33.4, the fourth development release in the GNOME 3.34 series, has been released by Javier Jardón on July 24th instead of July 18th as initially planned because of some problems with module dependencies and other unexpected things like summer vacations and travelling.

It comes with various updated core components and apps for the community to test and send feedback before the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment enters beta testing in early August, along with the "Feature Freeze" and "UI Freeze" development stages, currently scheduled for the 5th of August.

Those interested in test driving the GNOME 3.33.4 development release can use the official BuildStream project snapshot, which is the recommended way to install GNOME because of the lack of dependencies, or you download and compile the source packages. To see what's new in GNOME 3.33.4, check out the changelog.

GNOME 3.34 Beta to arrive on August 7th

The development cycle of the upcoming GNOME 3.34 desktop environment series will continue with the first beta release, which is currently scheduled for August 7th. A second beta release will be ready for public testing later next month, on August 21st.

After that, the Release Candidate (RC) milestone is expected to hit the streets early September, on the 4th, followed by the final release of the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment a week later on September 11th, 2019. However, GNOME 3.34 will be ready for mass deployments in early October when the first point release it out.

Until then, we invite you to test drive the GNOME 3.33.4 snapshot on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution if you want an early taste of the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment, but please keep in mind that this is a development release, so don't install it on a production machine.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

SparkyLinux 5.8 Is Out as First Release Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

Available as Xfce, LXQt, Openbox, and text mode editions

SparkyLinux 5.8 Is Out as First Release Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"
Canonical Outs New Linux Kernel Security Updates for Ubuntu 19.04 and 18.04 LTS

Addresses various security vulnerabilities and issues

Canonical Outs New Linux Kernel Security Updates for Ubuntu 19.04 and 18.04 LTS
VirtualBox 6.0.10 Adds UEFI Secure Boot Driver Signing Support on Ubuntu, Debian

Also brings various other improvements for Linux guests

VirtualBox 6.0.10 Adds UEFI Secure Boot Driver Signing Support on Ubuntu, Debian
Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux Kernel 5.3 as First RC Is Out Now

Linux 5.3-rc1 is now available for public testing

Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux Kernel 5.3 as First RC Is Out Now
Deepin 15.11 GNU/Linux OS Released with Could Sync and Many Other Improvements

Includes disc burning function in the file manager

Deepin 15.11 GNU/Linux OS Released with Could Sync and Many Other Improvements

Fresh Reviews

They Are Billions Review (PS4)

Survive wave after wave of infected zombies in a post-apocalyptic wasteland and develop a thriving colony

They Are Billions Review (PS4)
Motorola One Vision Review

An affordable phone and a little bit more

Motorola One Vision Review
Razer Nari Ultimate Review - A Surprising and Necessary Evolution

Turns out that haptic feedback on a headset is not crazy

Razer Nari Ultimate Review - A Surprising and Necessary Evolution
They Are Billions Review (PS4)

Survive wave after wave of infected zombies in a post-apocalyptic wasteland and develop a thriving colony

They Are Billions Review (PS4)
Motorola One Vision Review

An affordable phone and a little bit more

Motorola One Vision Review

Latest News

DebConf20 Conference Takes Place August 23-29 for Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye"

The entire event will be hosted in Haifa, Israel

DebConf20 Conference Takes Place August 23-29 for Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye"
KDE Plasma 5.17 Linux Desktop to Modernize the Settings, Add Many UI Changes

It will launch this fall on October 15th

KDE Plasma 5.17 Linux Desktop to Modernize the Settings, Add Many UI Changes
Canonical Outs Linux Kernel Security Patch for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS to Fix Six Flaws

Users are urged to update their installations immediately

Canonical Outs Linux Kernel Security Patch for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS to Fix Six Flaws
Q4OS Operating System Brings the Trinity Desktop to Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

An LTS release supported for at least five years

Q4OS Operating System Brings the Trinity Desktop to Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"
Hell Freezes Over: Samsung Begins Testing Android Q Update Super-Early

Company said to be already testing Q for S10

Hell Freezes Over: Samsung Begins Testing Android Q Update Super-Early
Why Windows Phone Failed, As Seen by a Former Nokia Engineer

Four big reasons why the platform eventually bit the dust

Why Windows Phone Failed, As Seen by a Former Nokia Engineer
New Windows 10 20H1 Now Available with Overhauled Cortana, File Explorer Tweaks

Windows 10 build 18945 released to Fast ring users

New Windows 10 20H1 Now Available with Overhauled Cortana, File Explorer Tweaks
Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4505903

New update now available for Windows 10 version 1903

Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4505903
They Are Billions Review (PS4)

Survive wave after wave of infected zombies in a post-apocalyptic wasteland and develop a thriving colony

They Are Billions Review (PS4)