GNOME 3.34 Desktop Environment Gets Fourth Snapshot, Beta Is Coming Early August

With a delay of one week, the last snapshot in the upcoming GNOME 3.34 desktop environment is finally here and ready for testing before the beta milestones in August.

GNOME 3.33.4, the fourth development release in the GNOME 3.34 series, has been released by Javier Jardón on July 24th instead of July 18th as initially planned because of some problems with module dependencies and other unexpected things like summer vacations and travelling.

It comes with various updated core components and apps for the community to test and send feedback before the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment enters beta testing in early August, along with the "Feature Freeze" and "UI Freeze" development stages, currently scheduled for the 5th of August.

Those interested in test driving the GNOME 3.33.4 development release can use the official BuildStream project snapshot, which is the recommended way to install GNOME because of the lack of dependencies, or you download and compile the source packages. To see what's new in GNOME 3.33.4, check out the changelog.

GNOME 3.34 Beta to arrive on August 7th

The development cycle of the upcoming GNOME 3.34 desktop environment series will continue with the first beta release, which is currently scheduled for August 7th. A second beta release will be ready for public testing later next month, on August 21st.

After that, the Release Candidate (RC) milestone is expected to hit the streets early September, on the 4th, followed by the final release of the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment a week later on September 11th, 2019. However, GNOME 3.34 will be ready for mass deployments in early October when the first point release it out.

Until then, we invite you to test drive the GNOME 3.33.4 snapshot on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution if you want an early taste of the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment, but please keep in mind that this is a development release, so don't install it on a production machine.