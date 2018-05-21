GNOME 3.30 Desktop to Introduce New App for Finding Free Internet Radio Stations

The GNOME Project has been working for a while on a new app called Internet Radio Locator, which apparently will make its debut with the upcoming GNOME 3.30 release of the desktop environment.

GNOME 3.30 is currently in heavy development, with a second snapshot expected to land this week, and the GNOME Project recently updated their future plans page for the upcoming releases with the inclusion of the Internet Radio Locator app, which could make its debut during this cycle.

Internet Radio Locator is an open-source graphical application built with the latest GNOME/GTK+ technologies and designed to help users easily locate free Internet radio stations from various broadcasters around the globe. It currently supports text-based location search for a total of 86 stations from 76 world cities.

The app displays Internet radio stations on a world map with the help of the GNOME Maps app, as well as the libchamplain and geocode-lib libraries, and uses the GStreamer open-source multimedia framework for audio playback. It currently supports map marker popups for Internet radio stations in 35 world cities.

Enjoying free Internet radio in GNOME 3

With the Internet Radio Locator app, GNOME 3 users will be able to enjoy free Internet radio with a few mouse clicks. "You can either click on the map marker popups to listen to a station or enter city names in the GUI search input field in order to locate radio stations in the city using the text search with auto-completion," reads project's page.

Expected on September 5, 2018, GNOME 3.30 looks to be the first release of the widely-used desktop environment to ship with the Internet Radio Locator app by default. However, the application can be installed right now on your current GNOME 3 desktop environment by downloading and compiling the latest source tarball.

Besides the Internet Radio Locator app, the GNOME 3.30 desktop environment could also introduce new lock and login screens, remove support for launching binaries and program from the Nautilus file manager, and add various other changes that will be revealed during the coming weeks and months.