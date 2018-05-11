> > >
GNOME 3.28.2 Released with Memory Leak Fixes for GNOME Shell, Update Now

It's the last scheduled point release for GNOME 3.28

May 11, 2018 
GNOME Project's Matthias Clasen announced a few moments ago the general availability of the second and last scheduled point release of the GNOME 3.28 desktop environment.

Coming a month after the first point release, GNOME 3.28.2 is here with more bug fixes and improvements to make the GNOME 3.28 desktop environment as stable and reliable as possible. In particular, it includes fixes for the infamous GNOME shell memory leak everyone was talking about lately.

"I'm pleased to announce the release of GNOME 3.28.2, the final planned release for the GNOME 3.28 series. It includes numerous bugfixes, documentation improvements, and translation updates, notably some widely discussed memory leak fixes for GNOME shell," said Matthias Clasen in an email announcement.

All OS vendors urged to upgrade to GNOME 3.28.2

Due to the fact that it contains fixes for that infamous GNOME Shell memory leak and several other important bug fixes, the GNOME Project urges all Linux-based operating system vendors to update their software repositories to the packages from the GNOME 3.28.2 stack as soon as possible.

As such, users will be able to update their computers to GNOME 3.28.2 too. Of course, this includes the recently released Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system, though Canonical said a while ago that it worked with the GNOME developers to include the fix for the widely discussed memory leak.

Until the GNOME 3.28.2 packages arrive in the software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, you can compile them yourself by using the official BuildStream project snapshot or by downloading the source packages from here. The GNOME Project will now focus on the next major release, GNOME 3.30, which is hitting the streets on September 5, 2018.

