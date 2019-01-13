Freespire 5.0 "Coho" Planned for Mid-November 2019, Linspire 9.0 Comes Late 2020

The development team behind the Freespire and Linspire GNU/Linux distributions have announced their roadmap for new releases during the 2019-2020 period.

With the recent launch of Linspire 8.0, the development team kicks off the new year with big plans for the next major versions of their Linspire and Freespire operating systems. They recently informed Softpedia about the Linspire and Freespire development roadmap for 2019 and 2020.

"This roadmap reflects development efforts and projected release dates. There may be a few incremental releases to address security flaws, system bugs, and functionality," said project lead Roberto J. Dohnert. "Every Service pack and incremental release will include a new ISO being issued as well."

Freespire 5.0 arrives November 15, 2019, Linspire 9.0 lands October 31, 2020

According to the roadmap, it looks like Linspire will be the focus of the development team for the 2019-2020 period, starting with an Office 365 Edition of Linspire CE (Cloud Edition) 8.0, planned for next month on February 21, and continuing with Linspire Server 2019 Edition, due for release on April 14, 2019.

The 2019 roadmap of Linspire continues with the first Service Pack (SP) of Linspire 8.0 on July 14, followed by the second Service Pack (SP) on December 1 and Linspire Server 2019 R2 on December 31, 2019. In 2020, Linspire 9.0 "Halloween" enters development with the first Release Candidate (RC), available January 15, 2020.

A third Service Pack (SP) for Linspire 8.0 is scheduled for June 1, 2020, and the second Release Candidate (RC) of Linspire 9.0 should be available for testing on September 10, 2020. The final release of Linspire 9.0 "Halloween" is expected to hit the streets on Halloween 2020, October 31.

After that, the team plans to release a fourth and last Service Pack for Linspire 8.0 on November 1, 2020, as well as Linspire Server 2019 R3 on December 1, 2020. As for Freespire, the next release will be Freespire 4.5 planned for May 5, 2019, and the major version Freespire 5.0 "Coho" is coming later this year on November 15.

Next year, the team plans to release Freespire 5.5 on May 1, 2020, and Freespire 6.0 "Lobo" on November 27, 2020. Until then, you can download the Freespire 4.0 based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and you can purchase Linspire 8.0 from developer's website if you're interested in using these Linux-based operating systems.