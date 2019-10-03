> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Flatpak 1.5 Linux App Sandboxing Rolls Out with New Features, Many Improvements

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distro near you

Oct 3, 2019 19:37 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Flatpak 1.5 released
   Flatpak 1.5 released

The Flatpak Linux application sandboxing and distribution framework has been updated today to version 1.5, a major release  that introduces many improvements and new features.

Highlights of the Flatpak 1.5 release include new "--or-update" option for the "flatpak install" command to perform an update operation if the application is already installed, as well as a new "flatpak mask" command that allows pinning of app versions and avoids automatic downloads.

Flatpak 1.5 also introduces support for self-updates and the ability to monitor updates for apps from the Flatpak portal, support for images tagged with labels and annotations, and support for Docker mimetypes.

Moreover, Flatpak will now always generate a history for images and flatpak-session-helper now links to more libraries. A new configuration key called "default-languages" has been added as well in Flatpak 1.5 to allow additions to the system list instead of overriding it.

Improvements and bug fixes

Among the bug fixes and other changes implemented in the Flatpak 1.5 release, we can mention minor tweaks to the command-line (CLI) behaviour and output, improved updates of exported services with dbus-broken, as well as the ability to uninstall apps even if the origin remote was force removed.

Other than that, Flatpak 1.5 will no longer display Arch columns in the terminal outout if they're all the same and addresses some cases where origin remotes weren't properly removed. You can download Flatpak 1.5 right now from our free Linux software portal.

Flatpak 1.5 should also be available for installation from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution in the coming days, which is the recommended way for all users to upgrade their Flatpak installations. More details about the Flatpak 1.5 release are available on GitHub.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Solus 4 Users Are Among the First to Use the GNOME 3.34 Desktop Environment

Budgie 10.5.1 desktop environment also released

Solus 4 Users Are Among the First to Use the GNOME 3.34 Desktop Environment
Watch: Ubuntu Touch Running on the PinePhone Open Source Linux Smartphone

Ubuntu Touch appears to run quite smoothly on the device

Watch: Ubuntu Touch Running on the PinePhone Open Source Linux Smartphone
Mozilla Firefox 69.0.2 Released to Fix YouTube Crash on Linux, Other Issues

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows

Mozilla Firefox 69.0.2 Released to Fix YouTube Crash on Linux, Other Issues
First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 5.3 Is Now Available for Download

Arch Linux 2019.10.01 released with Linux kernel 5.3.1

First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 5.3 Is Now Available for Download

Fresh Reviews

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

Latest News

This Band Makes the Apple Watch Smarter than a Smartwatch

AURA Strap announced at the CES show in Las Vegas

This Band Makes the Apple Watch Smarter than a Smartwatch
Lazarus Hackers Turn to Telegram in Search for New Targets

Cryptocurrency stealing pushed to the next level

Lazarus Hackers Turn to Telegram in Search for New Targets
Apple Explains Why It Can’t Hack iPhones for the FBI

User data must be protected, company official says

Apple Explains Why It Can’t Hack iPhones for the FBI
Apple Says All Your iCloud Photos Are Scanned for Illegal Content

Automatic checks performed to fight against child abuse

Apple Says All Your iCloud Photos Are Scanned for Illegal Content
First Microsoft Edge Update of the Year Brings 7 New Features

New build now available for users running the Dev version

First Microsoft Edge Update of the Year Brings 7 New Features
Mozilla Urges Everyone to Install Firefox 72.0.1 as Zero-Day Attacks Confirmed

Firm finds zero-day in latest Firefox and Firefox ESR builds

Mozilla Urges Everyone to Install Firefox 72.0.1 as Zero-Day Attacks Confirmed
Windows 10 Version 2004 Gets a New Location Icon and Task Manager Updates

Latest preview build bringing more changes to insiders

Windows 10 Version 2004 Gets a New Location Icon and Task Manager Updates
Microsoft Could Release Another Windows 10 "Service Pack" in 2020

Windows 10 20H1 likely just a small set of improvements

Microsoft Could Release Another Windows 10 "Service Pack" in 2020
Windows 10 Themes Should Include More than Just Wallpapers

Microsoft converted themes to “wallpaper packs”

Windows 10 Themes Should Include More than Just Wallpapers