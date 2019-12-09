First Look: Ubuntu Cinnamon, Beautiful Remix Worthy of Becoming Official Flavor

A Cinnamon flavor of the popular Ubuntu Linux operating system is now finally available in a usable state for mass adoption, so we decided to have a first look and show you what the fuss is all about.

As we reported over the weekend, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix has seen its first ever release as an unofficial Ubuntu Cinnamon flavor featuring the beautiful and modern Cinnamon desktop environment, which is developed and maintained by the developers of the Linux Mint distribution.

To make things clear, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix is called a "remix" because it's not yet an official flavor recognized by Canonical, but we believe it has all the odds to become an official Ubuntu flavor. However, this doesn't mean you won't get all the benefits of Ubuntu.

First look at Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix

First, a bit of intro. Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix is based on the latest Ubuntu Linux release, namely Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine), which means that it comes with all of its core components, as well as support for its software repositories so you can install any package you need. Nothing is changed under the hood.

All the changes are user visible as Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix comes with a beautified Cinnamon desktop environment that makes a good impression from the very first moment you ran the distribution. It features a nice variant of Ubuntu 19.10's default wallpaper and a gorgeous theme with a dark gray and red color scheme.

Of course, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix comes out-of-the-box with some of the most popular Open Source applications available for GNU/Linux, including the Firefox web browser, LibreOffice office suite, GIMP image editor, GNOME MPV media player, Mozilla Thunderbird email and news client, as well as various utilities and a couple of games from the GNOME Stack.

For installation, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix uses the popular Calamares installer instead of Ubuntu's Ubiquity installer. It comes only with support for 64-bit and UEFI systems, as expected these days, and features the LightDM login manager with the Slick Greeter. Default bootloader is GRUB.

We're very impressed by what it was achieved so far for Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix, which we do hope it will be soon recognized by Canonical as an official Ubuntu Cinnamon flavor. Of course, you can always download Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 19.10 from our free software portal and decide for yourselves if it's a distro you want to use on your PC.

For the next major release, as part of the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix will get custom GRUB and Plymouth themes, a Welcome screen on first boot to help users better customize the distro, and various other tweaks and refinements.

Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix - Applications menu

Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix - integrated calendar

Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix - default file manager