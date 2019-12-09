> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

First Look: Ubuntu Cinnamon, Beautiful Remix Worthy of Becoming Official Flavor

Unofficial Ubuntu Cinnamon flavor now available to download

Dec 9, 2019 14:49 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix
6 photos
   Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix

A Cinnamon flavor of the popular Ubuntu Linux operating system is now finally available in a usable state for mass adoption, so we decided to have a first look and show you what the fuss is all about.

As we reported over the weekend, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix has seen its first ever release as an unofficial Ubuntu Cinnamon flavor featuring the beautiful and modern Cinnamon desktop environment, which is developed and maintained by the developers of the Linux Mint distribution.

To make things clear, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix is called a "remix" because it's not yet an official flavor recognized by Canonical, but we believe it has all the odds to become an official Ubuntu flavor. However, this doesn't mean you won't get all the benefits of Ubuntu.

First look at Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix

First, a bit of intro. Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix is based on the latest Ubuntu Linux release, namely Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine), which means that it comes with all of its core components, as well as support for its software repositories so you can install any package you need. Nothing is changed under the hood.

All the changes are user visible as Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix comes with a beautified Cinnamon desktop environment that makes a good impression from the very first moment you ran the distribution. It features a nice variant of Ubuntu 19.10's default wallpaper and a gorgeous theme with a dark gray and red color scheme.

Of course, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix comes out-of-the-box with some of the most popular Open Source applications available for GNU/Linux, including the Firefox web browser, LibreOffice office suite, GIMP image editor, GNOME MPV media player, Mozilla Thunderbird email and news client, as well as various utilities and a couple of games from the GNOME Stack.

For installation, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix uses the popular Calamares installer instead of Ubuntu's Ubiquity installer. It comes only with support for 64-bit and UEFI systems, as expected these days, and features the LightDM login manager with the Slick Greeter. Default bootloader is GRUB.

We're very impressed by what it was achieved so far for Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix, which we do hope it will be soon recognized by Canonical as an official Ubuntu Cinnamon flavor. Of course, you can always download Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 19.10 from our free software portal and decide for yourselves if it's a distro you want to use on your PC.

For the next major release, as part of the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix will get custom GRUB and Plymouth themes, a Welcome screen on first boot to help users better customize the distro, and various other tweaks and refinements.

Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix - Applications menu
Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix - Applications menu
Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix - integrated calendar
Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix - integrated calendar
Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix - default file manager
Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix - default file manager
Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix - under the hood
Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix - under the hood

Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix (6 Images)

Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix
Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix - Applications menuUbuntu Cinnamon Remix - integrated calendar
+3more
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

New Linux Kernel Update for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 & CentOS 7 Fixes Two Bugs

Users are urged to update their systems immediately

New Linux Kernel Update for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 & CentOS 7 Fixes Two Bugs
Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux Kernel 5.5, First RC Is Out Now

Linux 5.5-rc1 is now available for public testing

Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux Kernel 5.5, First RC Is Out Now
Ubuntu Cinnamon Unofficial Flavor Gets Its First Ever Release, Download Now

It's based on Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine)

Ubuntu Cinnamon Unofficial Flavor Gets Its First Ever Release, Download Now
Canonical Announces Ubuntu AWS Rolling Linux Kernel for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS AMIs

Ubuntu AWS is moving to a rolling kernel model

Canonical Announces Ubuntu AWS Rolling Linux Kernel for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS AMIs
Purism Announces "Made in USA" Librem 5 Linux Phone, Now Available for Pre-Order

Shipping starts in Q3 2020 and the phone costs $1.999 USD

Purism Announces "Made in USA" Librem 5 Linux Phone, Now Available for Pre-Order

Fresh Reviews

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Latest News

Google Releases Chrome 79 for Linux, Windows, and Mac with 51 Security Fixes

Also includes various new features and improvements

Google Releases Chrome 79 for Linux, Windows, and Mac with 51 Security Fixes
Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind DLC Coming to Consoles in February 2020

It adds a new playable episode, new greeting mode, more

Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind DLC Coming to Consoles in February 2020
Ostranauts, a Space Sim Set in the NEO Scavenger Universe Arrives in Early 2020

Enjoy detailed ship controls, hire crew with emotional needs

Ostranauts, a Space Sim Set in the NEO Scavenger Universe Arrives in Early 2020
Chicken Police - Paint It Red Is a Film-Noir Buddy-Cop Adventure Coming in 2020

Featuring a rich storyline and an interrogation system

Chicken Police - Paint It Red Is a Film-Noir Buddy-Cop Adventure Coming in 2020
Apple Releases iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, macOS 10.15.2, tvOS 13.3 and watchOS 6.1.1

The new versions are now available for all supported devices

Apple Releases iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, macOS 10.15.2, tvOS 13.3 and watchOS 6.1.1
Microsoft Teams for Linux Officially Released, Available to Download Now

Debian- and Red Hat-based 64-bit packages are available

Microsoft Teams for Linux Officially Released, Available to Download Now
Deep Sky Derelicts' Second Expansion "Station Life" Adds New Playable Class

The expansion will release on PC on December 12

Deep Sky Derelicts' Second Expansion "Station Life" Adds New Playable Class
Meet Sparky Bonsai, SparkyLinux Portable Edition Featuring Joe's Window Manager

A portable distro that lives in a USB flash drive

Meet Sparky Bonsai, SparkyLinux Portable Edition Featuring Joe's Window Manager
GeForce Game Ready Graphics Driver 441.66 WHQL Made Available by NVIDIA

This driver improves MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries performance

GeForce Game Ready Graphics Driver 441.66 WHQL Made Available by NVIDIA