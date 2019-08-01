First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 5.2 Is Now Available to Download

Arch Linux fans rejoice, the first Arch Linux ISO snapshot powered by the latest Linux 5.2 kernel series is now available for download.

Another month, another Arch Linux ISO snapshot has been released to offer the community a fresh installation medium packed with all the latest software and security updates. The Arch Linux ISO snapshot for August 2019, Arch Linux 2019.08.01, has been released today and it's now available for download.

Packed with all the security patches and software updated pushed through the official repositories throughout the month of July 2019, Arch Linux 2019.08.01 is the first ISO snapshot of the popular operating system to be powered by the latest Linux 5.2 kernel series as it ships with the latest Linux 5.2.5 release.

Only for new deployments

As with all previous ISO releases of Arch Linux, the Arch Linux 2019.08.01 snapshot is here only for new deployments of the operating system. So whether you need to reinstall your Arch Linux installation(s) or you want to deploy the OS on new computers, you should use the Arch Linux 2019.08.01 image.

Why? Because new Arch Linux snapshots make the entire installation easier by incorporating all the latest package updates. As such, you won't have to download hundreds of updates from the repositories to update the operating system after the installation.

But if you're already using Arch Linux and you have a healthy installation, you don't need to download the Arch Linux 2019.08.01 snapshot. To keep your Arch Linux installations up-to-date, all you have to do is run the "sudo pacman -Syu" command in a terminal emulator.

Either way, you can download Arch Linux 2019.08.01 right now from our free software portal.