Firefox 69 Is Out with Enhanced Tracking Protection for Better Privacy, Security

Now rolling out to Linux, Mac, Windows and Android platforms

Sep 3, 2019 14:14 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Firefox 69.0
Mozilla officially announced today the general availability of the Firefox 69 web browser for all supported platforms, including Linux, Android, Mac, and Windows, a major release that adds new features and improvements for a better browsing experience.

One of the most important features of the Firefox 69 release is that the Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) functionality is now enabled by default for stronger security and privacy protections by automatically blocking third-party tracking cookies and cryptominers, as well as an optinal setting that also blocks fingerprinters. This feature is now available for Linux, macOS, Windows, and Android systems.

Another new feature implemented by Mozilla in the Firefox 69 web browser is called Block Autoplay, which, as the name suggests, gives users the ability to block video content from automatically playing, wheather they are playing with sound or without. Moreover, Firefox 69 ships with a revamped “New Tab” page experience focused on Pocket’s content.

Firefox 69 also changes the way the Adobe Flash Player plugin works, in the way that users will now always be prompted to enable it when Flash content is detected on a website. Furthermore, Firefox no longer needs to identify 32-bit version running on 64-bit operating systems to reduce user agent fingerprinting factors for better privacy.

Performance improvements for macOS and Windows

Mozilla Firefox 69 also brings performance improvements for macOS user to save battery life by more aggressively switch back to a power-efficient GPU on MacBook Pro systems with dual graphics cards. Also, Firefox 69 will display the download progress of downloaded files on the Finder app.

On Windows 10, Firefox 69 brings hints for users to set appropriately content process priority levels, which results in less CPU time, enables a more passwordless browsing experience on Windows 10 May 2019 or later, and gives them an easier way to find and launch the Firefox web browser via a new shortcut located on the Windows 10 taskbar.

For all supported desktop platforms, Firefox 69 improves support for receiving multiple video codecs for WebRTC conferencing services, adds JIT support to ARM64 platforms for improved performance of Mozilla's JavaScript Optimizing JIT compiler, and implements various security fixes and new developer functionality.

Download Firefox 69 right now for Linux, macOS, and Windows!

