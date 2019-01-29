Firefox 65 for Android Improves Security and Performance, Adds Faster Scrolling

With the release of the Firefox 65 web browser today, Mozilla begin the rollout of its latest and most advanced web browser to all supported platforms, including Android, Linux, macOS, and Windows.

We already talked about the new features available on the desktop (Linux, Mac, and Windows) here and here, so now it's time to take a look at the enhancements implemented by Mozilla in Firefox for Android as the Firefox 65 release promises improved performance and web compatibility, as well as better security.

Probably the biggest change in Firefox 65 for Android is probably the enhanced security measures that Mozilla's Firefox team worked on since the previous release by enabling the "Stack smashing" protection by default to prevent malicious actors from corrupting or taking control of a vulnerable program. This feature is also present in Firefox 65 for Linux and macOS.

"Enhanced security for macOS, Linux, and Android users via stronger stack smashing protection which is now enabled by default for all platforms. "Stack smashing" is a common security attack in which malicious actors corrupt or take control of a vulnerable program," reads the release notes.

Faster and more responsive scrolling, WebP support, and more

The Firefox 65 for Android release also promises to improve the overall performance of the mobile web browser by making scrolling faster and more responsive, as well as the web compatibility by adding support for the WebP image format, which offers same image quality at smaller file sizes to speed up browsing and also save your mobile data plan.

Other than that, Firefox 65 for Android restores the Chromecast controls to the location bar and addresses various security fixes, which Mozilla is yet to make public. Until then, Android users can now update their favorite web browser to Firefox 65 by downloading it from the Google Play store on their devices.