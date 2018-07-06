> >
Firefox 61.0.1 Released to Improve Playback of 1080p Twitch Videos, Fix Bugs

It's now available for Linux, Windows, and Mac platforms

Jul 6, 2018 
Mozilla released the first minor maintenance update to the recently launched Firefox 61 "Quantum" web browser series to address a few annoyances reported by users lately and also add some enhancements.

Launched on June 26, 2018, Firefox 61.0 "Quantum" web browser introduces multiple performance improvements, among which we can mention faster switching between tabs on Linux and Windows platforms, faster page rendering, a more consistent user experience, as well as an additional layer of customization for tab management.

The Firefox 61.0.1 point release is now rolling out to Linux, Mac, and Windows users improving playback of Full HD (1080p) video stream on the Twitch live streaming video platform, as well as re-enabling support for download files from FTP sites linked from HTTP pages through the "Save Link As" right-click context menu option.

Bug fixes

In addition to the aforementioned improvements, the Firefox 61.0.1 update fixes several bugs reported by users, including broken website loading for Chinese users that have accessibility enabled, the missing of content on the New Tab page, as well as the Home section of the Preferences page, and the loss of bookmarks occurring after upgrading from Firefox 60.

On top of that, Firefox 61.0.1 repairs launching of downloads that don't have a file extension on Microsoft Windows platforms, addresses an issue with Firefox add-ons being that were unable to override the default homepage under certain conditions, and fixes an issue were web pages lost focus when pop-up windows were being opened.

Users using the Firefox 61.0 web browser on their personal computers can now update to the Firefox 61.0.1 point release via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates on Windows and Mac platforms. If you don't see the update, you can download Firefox 61.0.1 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems right now through our software portal or directly from the official website.

