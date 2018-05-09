> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Firefox 60 for Android Brings Faster Page Rendering, New View Page Source Option

It's now rolling out to all Android users worldwide

May 9, 2018 13:32 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

Mozilla released today the Firefox 60 "Quantum" web browser for supported desktop platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows, as well as for Google's Android mobile operating system.

Mozilla Firefox 60 "Quantum" is the next ESR (Extended Support Release) version of the open-source and cross-platform web browser, introducing USB token based authentication support, enhancements to New Tab and Firefox Home pages, revamped Cookies and Site Storage section, enhanced camera privacy indicators, better WebRTC audio performance and playback on Linux, and a new a policy engine to make enterprise deployments a breeze for IT professionals.

"Firefox 60 offers something for everyone and a little something extra for everyone who deploys Firefox in an enterprise environment. This release includes changes that give you more content and more ways to customize your New Tab/Firefox Home. It also introduces support for the Web Authentication API, which means you can log in to websites in Firefox with USB tokens like YubiKey," said Mozilla.

What's new in Firefox 60 for Android

For Android users, the Firefox 60 release implements the Quantum CSS technology, which Mozilla calls it internally as Stylo, to improve the page rendering. Therefore, Android users should notice faster web page loading times after upgrading to Firefox 60. This release also adds a new "View Page Source" option in the Page Action menu to finally let users view the source of a web page when on the go.

Firefox 60 for Android also includes various security fixes that have also been patched in the Linux, Mac, and Windows releases launched today by Mozilla. The Android release is currently rolling out to all users worldwide and it should make its way into your device in the coming days. If you don't have Firefox of Android installed on your mobile phone or tablet, we recommend checking out the Firefox 60 release, which you can download from the Google Play Store.

Firefox 60 for Android released
Firefox 60 for Android released
Firefox 60 for Android released
Firefox 60 for Android released
Firefox 60 for Android released
Firefox 60 for Android released

Firefox 60 for Android (6 Images)

Firefox 60 for Android releasedFirefox 60 for Android releasedFirefox 60 for Android released
+3more

Related Stories

Google Assistant Gets Six New Voices, Continued Conversation and Custom Routines

It also received a new visual experience for the phone

Google Assistant Gets Six New Voices, Continued Conversation and Custom Routines
Google Announces Android P Beta with Adaptive Battery and Brightness Features

It also introduces Slices API, ML Kit, and many new features

Google Announces Android P Beta with Adaptive Battery and Brightness Features
Android P SELinux Rules to Finally Block Apps from Monitoring Network Activity

Addresses a long-overdue privacy issue in the Android OS

Android P SELinux Rules to Finally Block Apps from Monitoring Network Activity
Google Fixes Pixel XL Charging Bug, 56 Bugs with May 2018 Android Security Patch

It's now rolling out to supported Pixel and Nexus devices

Google Fixes Pixel XL Charging Bug, 56 Bugs with May 2018 Android Security Patch

Fresh Reviews

Galactic Civilizations III: Intrigue Review (PC)

Rule, expand and dominate in a variety of ways

Galactic Civilizations III: Intrigue Review (PC)
Logitech G213 Prodigy Review - The Definition of a Compromise

It's not a bad keyboard, but it's not really good either

Logitech G213 Prodigy Review - The Definition of a Compromise
Frostpunk Review - Survive, Adapt, Overcome

To succeed you have to fail, lots and lots of times

Frostpunk Review - Survive, Adapt, Overcome
Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Review - Never Compromise

It's a great choice if you don't mind a different layout

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Review - Never Compromise

Latest News

Windows Under Attack as NSA Exploit Usage Skyrockets

EternalBlue-based attacks growing, security firm says

Windows Under Attack as NSA Exploit Usage Skyrockets
These Antivirus Apps Slow Down Windows 10

AV-Comparatives determine slowdown caused by AV apps

These Antivirus Apps Slow Down Windows 10
Microsoft Says It Won’t Fix a Bug Causing BSODs on Windows 10

Bug was first reported in July 2017, still not patched

Microsoft Says It Won’t Fix a Bug Causing BSODs on Windows 10
Windows 10 Mail App Gets New Fluent Design Update

Density option added to the Mail app in the OS

Windows 10 Mail App Gets New Fluent Design Update
Microsoft Makes It Easier for Windows 10 Users to Purchase Games as Gifts

Company announces PC digital game gifting

Microsoft Makes It Easier for Windows 10 Users to Purchase Games as Gifts
Google to Announce Three Pixel Watches this Fall

It's still just rumors, but they come from reliable sources

Google to Announce Three Pixel Watches this Fall
2018 iPhone Won't Be Any Dollar Cheaper than iPhone X

Apple not interesting in making devices more affordable

2018 iPhone Won't Be Any Dollar Cheaper than iPhone X
Microsoft Fixes “Fatal Flaw” in Windows 10 Fall Creators Update Meltdown Patch

Fix landed on Patch Tuesday, security researcher reveals

Microsoft Fixes “Fatal Flaw” in Windows 10 Fall Creators Update Meltdown Patch
Microsoft Releases Windows 10 April 2018 Update Improvements for Surface Devices

Surface Book 2, Surface Laptop get firmware updates

Microsoft Releases Windows 10 April 2018 Update Improvements for Surface Devices
Apple’s New 4-Inch iPhone Could Look Like a Mini iPhone X

More info on second-gen iPhone X emerges

Apple’s New 4-Inch iPhone Could Look Like a Mini iPhone X