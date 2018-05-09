Firefox 60 for Android Brings Faster Page Rendering, New View Page Source Option

Mozilla released today the Firefox 60 "Quantum" web browser for supported desktop platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows, as well as for Google's Android mobile operating system.

Mozilla Firefox 60 "Quantum" is the next ESR (Extended Support Release) version of the open-source and cross-platform web browser, introducing USB token based authentication support, enhancements to New Tab and Firefox Home pages, revamped Cookies and Site Storage section, enhanced camera privacy indicators, better WebRTC audio performance and playback on Linux, and a new a policy engine to make enterprise deployments a breeze for IT professionals.

"Firefox 60 offers something for everyone and a little something extra for everyone who deploys Firefox in an enterprise environment. This release includes changes that give you more content and more ways to customize your New Tab/Firefox Home. It also introduces support for the Web Authentication API, which means you can log in to websites in Firefox with USB tokens like YubiKey," said Mozilla.

What's new in Firefox 60 for Android

For Android users, the Firefox 60 release implements the Quantum CSS technology, which Mozilla calls it internally as Stylo, to improve the page rendering. Therefore, Android users should notice faster web page loading times after upgrading to Firefox 60. This release also adds a new "View Page Source" option in the Page Action menu to finally let users view the source of a web page when on the go.

Firefox 60 for Android also includes various security fixes that have also been patched in the Linux, Mac, and Windows releases launched today by Mozilla. The Android release is currently rolling out to all users worldwide and it should make its way into your device in the coming days. If you don't have Firefox of Android installed on your mobile phone or tablet, we recommend checking out the Firefox 60 release, which you can download from the Google Play Store.

Firefox 60 for Android released

Firefox 60 for Android released