Fedora-Based Korora Linux Takes a Break, No Updates Are Planned in the Future

The development team takes a little sabbatical

May 16, 2018 13:48 GMT 
The development team behind the Fedora-based Korora Linux operating system announced earlier this month that they are taking a break from developing their GNU/Linux distribution.

When a new stable Fedora Linux release hits the streets, the Korora development team starts preparing the next major release of their GNU/Linux distribution, based, of course, on the latest Fedora Linux operating system. But not this time, as the Korora team announced they are taking a break from developing the Korora Linux, which won't be getting any updates in the foreseeable future.

"Korora for the foreseeable future is not going to be able to march in cadence with the Fedora releases. In addition to that, for the immediate future, there will be no updates to the Korora distribution," said one of the developers. "So we are taking a little sabbatical to avoid complete burnout and rejuvenate ourselves and our passion for Korora/Fedora and wider open source efforts."

There's no ETA when they'll be back

Unfortunately, the Korora development team can't say how long their little sabbatical will take, so while the servers and website will remain alive for those who want to play with previous Korora Linux releases, existing users won't be getting any updates for their installations, nor they will be able to upgrade to a new version based on the recently released Fedora 28 operating system.

The last release of Korora Linux is Korora 26 (Bloat), which is based on Fedora 26. The developers announced earlier this year that they'd be skipping the Korora 27 release and focus their efforts on Korora 28, which was promised soon after the final release of Fedora 28 was available. Sadly, that didn't happen and there's no telling if it will be a Korora 28 release in the coming months or not.

