Fedora Atomic Host to Become Fedora CoreOS After Red Hat's Acquisition of CoreOS

The Fedora Project's leader Matthew Miller and Red Hat's Atomic OpenShift Engineer Dusty Mabe announced Fedora CoreOS, an upcoming operating system designed to replace Fedora Atomic Host.

In January 2018, Red Hat Inc., which is currently world's leading provider of open source solutions, announced that it acquired the CoreOS Inc. company for US $250 million. Some of you many know CoreOS as the CoreOS Linux operating system that later changed its name to Container Linux by CoreOS.

CoreOS was also known for the Quay Enterprise container registry and Tectonic for Kubernetes, two technologies used in container infrastructures. After it promised that it won't discontinue CoreOS as we know it, Red Hat now announces that its plans to move the maintenance of CoreOS under the Fedora Project umbrella.

Fedora Atomic Host becomes Fedora CoreOS

In their attempt to accelerate the adoption of Linux-based and Open Source container technologies in the enterprise world, Red Hat is introducing Fedora CoreOS, an upcoming operating system that will replace what we currently know as the Fedora Atomic Host project. The last Fedora Atomic Host release will be as part of Fedora 29.

After Fedora 29, all Fedora Atomic Host users will be recommend to upgrade to Fedora CoreOS for future container deployments. Red Hat and the Fedora Project hope that this move won't have a major impact among Container Linux by CoreOS users because Fedora CoreOS will be built using Fedora Linux's package base.

"It won’t necessarily be made in the same way we make Fedora OS deliverables today, though. No matter what, we absolutely want the CoreOS user experience of "container cluster host OS that keeps itself up-to-date and you just don’t worry about it."," said Matthew Miller, Fedora Project Leader in an announcement.

On the other hand, it looks like the Project Atomic community is going away as well, including mailing lists, IRC channels, and GitHub pages once Fedora Atomic Host reaches end of life. We are looking forward for the initial release of Fedora CoreOS, which could be out next year as part of Fedora 30, but, until then, you can visit the official website for more details.