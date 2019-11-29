Exton|OS Distro Is Now Based on Ubuntu 19.10 and Ships with Linux Kernel 5.4

GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton released a new version of his Ubuntu-based Exton|OS distribution that's now based on the latest Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) operating system and Linux 5.4 kernel series.

As we reported last week, Arne Exton started upgrading some of his GNU/Linux distributions on the latest Linux 5.4 kernel series, but Exton|OS is the first to ship with the stable version of Linux kernel 5.4, which was announced by Linus Torvalds on November 24th, a major release that features exFAT support, AMD improvements, and a new lockdown feature.

This new Exton|OS release is built for UEFI PCs and ships with the latest Budgie 10.5 desktop environment by default with the Papirus icon theme, the Calamares graphical installer instead of Ubuntu's Ubiquity installer, and up-to-date packages synced with upstream as of November 28, 2019, including GIMP, Gparted, Mozilla Firefox, SMPlayer, and SMTube.

"This Exton|OS version is for EFI computers. You can nevertheless use the Calamares Installer in VirtualBox/VMware and thus install Exton|OS in any language. You can even use Calamares for installation to a USB stick and that way get persistence," explains Arne Exton. "Calamares Installer replaces Ubiquity (Ubuntu’s installer)."

Build your own Ubuntu 19.10 live ISO with Refracta Snapshot

Like many of Arne Exton's distributions, this Exton|OS release also comes with Refracta Snapshot pre-installed, which allows users to build their own live and installable ISO images based on the Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) operating system and, of course, Exton|OS with the Budgie 10.5 and Linux kernel 5.4, after installing the distro on their PCs.

Furthermore, Arne Exton gives users the possibility to install his build of the Linux 5.4 kernel on any Ubuntu or Debian-based operating system by download it from here. If you want to give Exton|OS a try, you can download Build 191128 right now through our free Linux software portal, and don't forget to take a look at the screenshot gallery below to see it in action.