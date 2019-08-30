> > >
ExTiX 19.8 "The Ultimate Linux System" Ditches Ubuntu & Debian for Deepin Linux

Latest release is powered by Linux kernel 5.3 RC6

Aug 30, 2019 
ExTiX Deepin 15.11
   ExTiX Deepin 15.11

GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton released a new version of his ExTiX "The Ultimate Linux System" operating system with a fresh new base and updated components.

As its name suggests, ExTiX Deepin 19.8 is based on the Deepin Linux operating system, which in turn is built upon the Debian Unstable repositories. More specifically, ExTiX Deepin 19.8 is based on the latest Deepin 15.11 release, which adds numerous enhancements and new features, and it uses the 6th Release Candidate (RC) build of the upcoming Linux 5.3 kernel series.

"I've released a new version of ExTiX Deepin today with Refracta Snapshot and kernel 5.3.0-rc6-exton," said Arne Exton. "Deepin is devoted to providing a beautiful, easy to use, safe and reliable system for global users. Previous versions of ExTiX Deepin were based on Debian and Ubuntu. ExTiX 19.8 is a live build of Deepin 15.11, which is based on Debian unstable."

What's new in ExTiX Deepin 19.8

Highlights of the ExTiX Deepin 19.8 release include the ability to choose your favorite language before starting up the Deepin 15.11 desktop, Deepin Installer Reborn as default graphical installer, support for watching Netflix with Google Chrome, pre-installed Spotify and Skype dedicated clients, as well as the ability to run ExTiX directly from RAM so you can eject the bootable medium.

ExTiX Deepin 19.8 also ships with Refracta Snapshot, an open-source utility that lets you create your own custom ExTiX Deepin live and installable operating system. According to the developer, ExTiX Deepin 19.8 is the only live version of Deepin Linux 15.11, and you can download it right now from our free software portal if you want to give it a try on your personal computer.

VirtualBox using Refracta Installer" alt="ExTiX Deepin being installed in VirtualBox using Refracta Installer" />
ExTiX Deepin being installed in VirtualBox using Refracta Installer
The installation in VirtualBox is completed
The installation in VirtualBox is completed

ExTiX 19.8 (3 Images)

ExTiX Deepin 15.11
ExTiX Deepin being installed in VirtualBox using Refracta InstallerThe installation in VirtualBox is completed
