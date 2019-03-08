ExTiX 19.3 Is the First OS to Ship with Linux Kernel 5.0, Based on Ubuntu 19.04

GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton released a new version of his ExTiX Linux distro that has been rebased on the upcoming Ubuntu 19.04 operating system and ships with Linux kernel 5.0.

ExTiX 19.3 is now available and it appears to be the first stable GNU/Linux distribution to ship with the recently released Linux 5.0 kernel. This milestone was achieved by developer Arne Exton due to the rebase on the forthcoming Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) operating system, which will be powered by Linux kernel 5.0 too.

However, ExTiX 19.3 doesn't uses Ubuntu 19.04's GNOME desktop environment as it ships with the lightweight Xfce desktop environment, so we can say it's a derivative of Xubuntu, though it features its own modifications and artwork. Xfce 4.13 is installed by default in the ExTiX 19.3 release.

"A new extra version of ExTiX is ready. This version is based on upcoming Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo," said Arne Exton in the release announcement. "ExTiX 19.3 uses the Xfce Desktop 4.13 and kernel 5.0.0-exton. This version of ExTiX Xfce4 is for non-UEFI computers. Kodi 18.2 Leia is also preinstalled in this version of ExTiX."

What's new in ExTiX 19.3

Apart from Linux kernel 5.0 and Xfce 4.13 desktop, the ExTiX 19.3 release comes with up-to-date applications and core components. Among these, we can mention the latest Kodi 18.2 "Leia" media center, Nvidia 418.43 proprietary graphics driver, and much more. A complete list with all installed packages is available here.

Also worth mentioning is that fact that ExTiX 19.3 ships with the Refracta Snapshot tool preinstalled so you can build your own ExTiX/Ubuntu live and installable system. Furthermore, ExTiX 19.3 uses the Calamares universal graphical installer instead of Ubuntu's Ubiquity live installer and supports running directly from RAM if you're computer has at least 3GB RAM.

Arne Exton considers the ExTiX 19.3 release a stable one that can be installed even on a production machine since it doesn't uses a complicated desktop environment like KDE or GNOME, so applications won’t crash or anything like that. You can try it yourself if you download ExTiX 19.3 Build 190307 right now from our free software portal.

ExTiX Xfce4/Kodi running Calamares in VirtualBox VirtualBox " alt="ExTiX Xfce4/Kodi running Calamares in VirtualBox" />