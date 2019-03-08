> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

ExTiX 19.3 Is the First OS to Ship with Linux Kernel 5.0, Based on Ubuntu 19.04

ExTiX 19.3 Build 190307 is now available for download

Mar 8, 2019 21:46 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
ExTiX Xfce4/Kodi live desktop
3 photos
   ExTiX Xfce4/Kodi live desktop

GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton released a new version of his ExTiX Linux distro that has been rebased on the upcoming Ubuntu 19.04 operating system and ships with Linux kernel 5.0.

ExTiX 19.3 is now available and it appears to be the first stable GNU/Linux distribution to ship with the recently released Linux 5.0 kernel. This milestone was achieved by developer Arne Exton due to the rebase on the forthcoming Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) operating system, which will be powered by Linux kernel 5.0 too.

However, ExTiX 19.3 doesn't uses Ubuntu 19.04's GNOME desktop environment as it ships with the lightweight Xfce desktop environment, so we can say it's a derivative of Xubuntu, though it features its own modifications and artwork. Xfce 4.13 is installed by default in the ExTiX 19.3 release.

"A new extra version of ExTiX is ready. This version is based on upcoming Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo," said Arne Exton in the release announcement. "ExTiX 19.3 uses the Xfce Desktop 4.13 and kernel 5.0.0-exton. This version of ExTiX Xfce4 is for non-UEFI computers. Kodi 18.2 Leia is also preinstalled in this version of ExTiX."

What's new in ExTiX 19.3

Apart from Linux kernel 5.0 and Xfce 4.13 desktop, the ExTiX 19.3 release comes with up-to-date applications and core components. Among these, we can mention the latest Kodi 18.2 "Leia" media center, Nvidia 418.43 proprietary graphics driver, and much more. A complete list with all installed packages is available here.

Also worth mentioning is that fact that ExTiX 19.3 ships with the Refracta Snapshot tool preinstalled so you can build your own ExTiX/Ubuntu live and installable system. Furthermore, ExTiX 19.3 uses the Calamares universal graphical installer instead of Ubuntu's Ubiquity live installer and supports running directly from RAM if you're computer has at least 3GB RAM.

Arne Exton considers the ExTiX 19.3 release a stable one that can be installed even on a production machine since it doesn't uses a complicated desktop environment like KDE or GNOME, so applications won’t crash or anything like that. You can try it yourself if you download ExTiX 19.3 Build 190307 right now from our free software portal.

VirtualBox" alt="ExTiX Xfce4/Kodi running Calamares in VirtualBox" />
ExTiX Xfce4/Kodi running Calamares in VirtualBox
Kodi 18.2 running
Kodi 18.2 running

ExTiX 19.3 (3 Images)

ExTiX Xfce4/Kodi live desktop
ExTiX Xfce4/Kodi running Calamares in VirtualBoxKodi 18.2 running
Open gallery
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS (Trusty Tahr) Released with Patched APT Package Manager

Also includes numerous security and bug fixes

Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS (Trusty Tahr) Released with Patched APT Package Manager
Canonical Releases Linux Kernel Security Patch for Ubuntu 18.10, Update Now

HWE kernel patch also available for Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS users

Canonical Releases Linux Kernel Security Patch for Ubuntu 18.10, Update Now
Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 Released for Ubuntu Phones with Multiple Improvements

Available now for all supported Ubuntu Phone devices

Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 Released for Ubuntu Phones with Multiple Improvements
Infographic: Ubuntu's Snaps Work Anywhere Linux Runs, Support 42 Linux Distros

Canonical wants to attract more developers to build Snaps

Infographic: Ubuntu's Snaps Work Anywhere Linux Runs, Support 42 Linux Distros
Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) Will Be Powered by Linux Kernel 5.0

The beta release is expected to land on March 28th

Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) Will Be Powered by Linux Kernel 5.0

Fresh Reviews

Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)

The fighting game franchise that didn't take itself too seriously, focusing on entertainment brings yet another title

Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)
Samsung Galaxy S10 Review

“The next generation of Galaxy has arrived”

Samsung Galaxy S10 Review
Devil May Cry 5 (PC) Review

Perfectly captures the series' spirit and improves upon it

Devil May Cry 5 (PC) Review
Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)

The fighting game franchise that didn't take itself too seriously, focusing on entertainment brings yet another title

Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)
Samsung Galaxy S10 Review

“The next generation of Galaxy has arrived”

Samsung Galaxy S10 Review

Latest News

Google Pixel 3 Running Windows 10 Is a Different Kind of Windows Phone

Pixel 3 booting to a Windows 10 console spotted online

Google Pixel 3 Running Windows 10 Is a Different Kind of Windows Phone
Windows 10 Build 18353 Released with New Windows Sandbox Features

New Windows 10 build now available for the Fast ring

Windows 10 Build 18353 Released with New Windows Sandbox Features
Microsoft Starts Selling the Samsung Galaxy S10 Because Microsoft Loves Android

Samsung latest flagship up for grabs from Microsoft

Microsoft Starts Selling the Samsung Galaxy S10 Because Microsoft Loves Android
Microsoft Releases New Details on Windows Update Outage

Company also provides resolution details

Microsoft Releases New Details on Windows Update Outage
ExTiX 19.3 Is the First OS to Ship with Linux Kernel 5.0, Based on Ubuntu 19.04

ExTiX 19.3 Build 190307 is now available for download

ExTiX 19.3 Is the First OS to Ship with Linux Kernel 5.0, Based on Ubuntu 19.04
How to Enable Extensions in Mozilla Firefox 67 Private Windows

New policy blocking extensions in private browser windows

How to Enable Extensions in Mozilla Firefox 67 Private Windows
How to Use Skype for Web in Mozilla Firefox and Opera Browsers

Because Microsoft only supports Chrome and Edge for now

How to Use Skype for Web in Mozilla Firefox and Opera Browsers
Microsoft’s New Skype for Web Doesn’t Support Linux and Mozilla Firefox

New Skype for Web finally available to “some” users

Microsoft’s New Skype for Web Doesn’t Support Linux and Mozilla Firefox
Apple Getting Ready to Launch 7th Gen iPod touch with All-Screen Design

Icon hints at imminent launch of a new-generation iPod

Apple Getting Ready to Launch 7th Gen iPod touch with All-Screen Design