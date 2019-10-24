> > >
ExTiX 19.10 "The Ultimate Linux System" Is Now Based on Ubuntu 19.10, Runs LXQt

Includes Linux 5.3.7, Nvidia 430.50, and Refracta Tools

Oct 24, 2019 
GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton released a new version of his ExTiX Linux distribution, based on Canonical's recently released Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) operating system.

Dubbed by the developer as "The Ultimate Linux System," ExTiX 19.10 is based on Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine), but ships with the lightweight LXQt desktop environment instead of GNOME to allow users to use it on their UEFI-enabled computers. ExTiX 19.10 is using the latest LXQt 0.14.1 desktop environment by default.

"ExTiX 19.10 LXQt DVD 64 bit is based on Debian and Ubuntu 19.10. The original system includes the desktop environment GNOME. After removing GNOME I have installed LXQt 0.14.1," said Arne Exton. "This ExTiX LXQt Build is for installation to UEFI-enabled computers."

Under the hood, ExTiX 19.10 uses the latest Linux 5.3.7 kernel, which is optimized by the developer to support even more hardware, as well as the Nvidia 430.50 proprietary graphics driver for gaming on Nvidia GPUs. Of course, it also includes all the updated packages from upstream.

Includes Refracta Snapshot to build your own Ubuntu 19.10 live ISO

Probably the best thing about ExTiX 19.10 is that is comes with Refracta Snapshot, an utility that lets you build your own live and installable ISO image based on Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) and ExTiX 19.10. You don't even have to install ExTiX on your personal computer to use Refracta Snapshot.

You can download ExTiX 19.10 LXQt Live DVD Build 191023 right now through our free Linux software portal or directly from the developer's website, where you'll also find detailed installation instructions and everything else you need to get started with ExTiX 19.10 "The Ultimate Linux System."

