ExLight Linux Distro Is Now Based on Debian Buster, Powered by Linux Kernel 5.4

GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton released today a new version of his ExLight GNU/Linux distribution, which features the lightweight Enlightenment desktop environment and a new Debian base.

ExLight Build 191120 is now available for download and it's Arne Exton's second GNU/Linux distribution to ship with the latest Linux 5.4 kernel series, which will officially be announced by Linus Torvalds at the end of the week, on November 24th. For now, ExLight Build 191120 ships with Linux kernel 5.4 RC8.

While previous versions of ExLight were based on Ubuntu, starting with Build 191120, the entire distribution is now based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series, featuring the Enlightenment 0.22.4-2 desktop environment and the Calamares 3.2.4-3 graphical installer.

"ExLight is a pure Debian system. i.e. no traces of Ubuntu, Kubuntu, etc. New releases of Ubuntu are always based on Debian. So is ExLight," said Arne Exton in today's announcement. "This new version of ExLight is based on Debian stable 10 Buster. Build 191120 is a total rebuild of ExLight."

As many of Arne Exton's distributions, ExLight Build 191120 comes with the Refracta Snapshot pre-installed, which lets users create their own live and installable ISOs based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system. Refracta Snapshot is very easy to use and you don't even have to install ExLight to use it.

You can download ExLight Build 191120 right now from our free software portal if you want to give it a try on your personal computer. The ISO file is about 1010 MB in size, which means that ExLight now can be loaded to RAM if you want to run an even faster live session.

