> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Embedded Linux OS LibreELEC 9.0 Released with Kodi 18 "Leia," Here's What's New

Also brings support for several new embedded devices

Feb 4, 2019 19:54 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
LibreELEC 9.0 released
6 photos
   LibreELEC 9.0 released

The development team behind the LibreELEC Linux operating system for embedded devices released this past weekend a new major version that introduces the latest Kodi media center software.

LibreELEC 9.0 (Leia) is now available featuring the recently released Kodi 18.0 "Leia" open-source and cross-platform media center software, which brings numerous new features and enhancements like retro gaming support, DRM support to stream Netflix and Amazon Prime content, and RDS (Radio Data System) support.

Also improved in Kodi 18 "Leia" is the Blu-ray support to allow you to watch 4K, 8K, and HDR content, Mir/Wayland support on Linux, Bluetooth support, Music Library, VDADecoder support, as well as the default "Estuary" skin. All these and much more are now available for LibreELEC users too.

Updated Settings add-on, DVB drivers

Apart from the new features and improvements brought by the Kodi 18.0 "Leia" media center, LibreELEC 9.0 updates the Settings add-on to allow users to change SSH passwords, implements a default firewall for Home/Public networks, adds a Safe Mode boot for those cases were Kodi won't start up, and moves the updates to their own menu.

Other than that, LibreELEC 9.0 comes with support for a wide range of DVB drivers. Users can choose from numerous DVB drivers, depending on their device, from a new "DVB drivers from the latest kernel" option. With this, LibreELEC users will also have access to the majority of Hauppage drivers that have been recently included in the Linux kernel.

Newly supported devices

If Kodi 18 isn't enough for you to upgrade your media player to LibreELEC 9.0, you should know that the team also brought support for a bunch of new devices powered by Amlogic and Rockchip ARM SoCs. LibreELEC 9.0 ships with the latest Linux 4.20 kernel to provide support for these devices.

"Our work on Rockchip support has refocussed onto the Linux 4.20 kernel to use the modern kernel frameworks needed for the next-generation Kodi video pipeline. This work is progressing nicely, but it means the 4.4 codebase “is what it is” until a future kernel bump," said the developers in the release notes.

Newly supported Rockchip devices include 96rocks ROCK960, ASUS Tinker Board, Firefly ROC-RK3328-CC, Khadas Edge, PINE64 ROCK64, PINE64 RockPro64, Popcorn Hour RockBox, Popcorn Hour Transformer, Radxa ROCK Pi 4. Rockchip Sapphire Board, and Mqmaker MiQi.

On the other hand, LibreELEC 9.0 supports the Khadas VIM and Libre Computer LePotato Amlogic-powered devices. You can download LibreELEC 9.0 for your favorite embedded devices right now from the official website. It's a major update, so we recommend installing it as soon as possible to enjoy all the new features and improvements.

Updated Settings add-on
Updated Settings add-on
Updated Settings add-on
Updated Settings add-on
Retroplayer
Retroplayer
Selecting DVB drivers
Selecting DVB drivers

LibreELEC 9.0 (6 Images)

LibreELEC 9.0 released
Updated Settings add-onUpdated Settings add-on
+3more
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Canonical Patches Linux Kernel Regression in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Update Now

Multiple regressions were addressed in Ubuntu 18.04's kernel

Canonical Patches Linux Kernel Regression in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Update Now
Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS to Arrive on February 7 with New Components from Ubuntu 18.10

May include a new kernel and an updated graphics stack

Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS to Arrive on February 7 with New Components from Ubuntu 18.10
Mozilla Firefox 65 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Linux Releases

Including Ubuntu 18.10, 18.04 LTS, 16.04 LTS, and 14.04 LTS

Mozilla Firefox 65 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Linux Releases
Linux Mint Devs Work on Splitting Cinnamon into Multiple Processes, Improvements

The Cinnamon desktop environment is their main focus

Linux Mint Devs Work on Splitting Cinnamon into Multiple Processes, Improvements
GNOME Screencaster App Promises WiFi Display (Miracast) Support in GNOME Desktop

The application is currently in development

GNOME Screencaster App Promises WiFi Display (Miracast) Support in GNOME Desktop

Fresh Reviews

Resident Evil 2 Review (Xbox One)

The king of survival-horror games is back with a 2019 visual face-lift and it is ready to scare a new generation

Resident Evil 2 Review (Xbox One)
Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)

The latest entry in the Fist of the North Star franchise will satisfy any hardcore fan of the series

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)
TicWatch S2 Review

This is the latest-generation sporty TicWatch

TicWatch S2 Review
Resident Evil 2 Review (Xbox One)

The king of survival-horror games is back with a 2019 visual face-lift and it is ready to scare a new generation

Resident Evil 2 Review (Xbox One)
Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)

The latest entry in the Fist of the North Star franchise will satisfy any hardcore fan of the series

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)

Latest News

Embedded Linux OS LibreELEC 9.0 Released with Kodi 18 "Leia," Here's What's New

Also brings support for several new embedded devices

Embedded Linux OS LibreELEC 9.0 Released with Kodi 18 "Leia," Here's What's New
Android Security Patch for February 2019 Now Rolling Out with More Than 40 Fixes

It's now rolling out to all Pixel users worldwide

Android Security Patch for February 2019 Now Rolling Out with More Than 40 Fixes
Apple Releases Second Betas of iOS 12.2, macOS 10.14.4, watchOS 5.2 & tvOS 12.2

Now available to app developers via Apple Developer portal

Apple Releases Second Betas of iOS 12.2, macOS 10.14.4, watchOS 5.2 & tvOS 12.2
Canonical Patches Linux Kernel Regression in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Update Now

Multiple regressions were addressed in Ubuntu 18.04's kernel

Canonical Patches Linux Kernel Regression in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Update Now
How the Mail App Evolves in Windows 10 Version 1903

Microsoft revamping Mail app in the next OS update

How the Mail App Evolves in Windows 10 Version 1903
How to Enable Tab Groups in Google Chrome

The feature is currently in beta testing in Canary builds

How to Enable Tab Groups in Google Chrome
Samsung Galaxy S10 to Feature Wi-Fi 6 and Reverse Wireless Charging

FCC certifications confirm connectivity improvements

Samsung Galaxy S10 to Feature Wi-Fi 6 and Reverse Wireless Charging
Microsoft Says Windows 10 October 2018 Update Still Blocked on Some Intel PCs

Updates released by Intel to OEM device makers

Microsoft Says Windows 10 October 2018 Update Still Blocked on Some Intel PCs
Microsoft to Offer Windows 10 Version 1809 to Apple iCloud Users

Bug resolved, Microsoft ready for automatic downloads

Microsoft to Offer Windows 10 Version 1809 to Apple iCloud Users