Embedded Linux OS LibreELEC 9.0.1 Is Out with Kodi 18.1 and Linux Kernel 4.19.23

Brings improvements for TBS 5520SE tuning and Zotac remotes

Feb 27, 2019 
LibreELEC 9.0.1 released
The development team behind the LibreELEC open-source and Linux-based operating system for embedded devices released the first maintenance update in the latest LibreELEC 9.0 "Leia" series.

Released earlier this month, the LibreELEC 9.0 "Leia" series is based on the latest Kodi 18 "Leia" open-source and cross-platform media center software, which adds numerous new features and enhancements like retro gaming support, DRM support for streaming content from sites like Netflix or Amazon Prime, and much more.

LibreELEC 9.0.1 is here today as the first point release a.k.a. maintenance update to the LibreELEC 9.0 "Leia" series, updating the Kodi media center to version 18.1 and the Linux kernel to version 4.19.23 for better hardware support. Furthermore, it improves support for TBS 5520SE tuning and Zotac remotes.

"LibreELEC 9.0.1 (Leia) has arrived based upon Kodi v18.1, the 9.0.1 release contains many changes and refinements to user experience and a complete overhaul of the underlying OS core to improve stability and extend hardware support," reads today's announcement.

LibreELEC 9.0.1 is now available for download

The LibreELEC 9.0.1 maintenance release is now available for download from the official website for numerous embedded devices, including Raspberry Pi 1, Raspberry Pi 2, Raspberry Pi 3, Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, Raspberry Pi Zero, Raspberry Pi Zero W, ASUS Tinker Board, Mqmaker MiQi, Firefly ROC-RK3328-CC, and PINE64 ROCK64.

The PINE64 RockPro64, Slice (CM), Slice (CM3/3+), Libre Computer LePotato, Odroid C2, Khadas VIM, Popcorn Hour Transformer, Popcorn Hour RockBox, WeTek Core, WeTek Hub, WeTek Play 1, WeTek Play 2, 96rocks ROCK960, Khadas Edge, Rockchip Sapphire Board, Radxa ROCK Pi 4, MVR9, and Z28 boards are also supported.

A generic build for 64-bit (x86_64) Intel, Nvidia, or AMD computers is also available. Of course, the LibreELEC 9.0.1 images are here for new deployments as existing LibreELEC users need only to update their installations, which will happen during the next boot and will take a while depending your hardware and media collection.

