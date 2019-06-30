> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Donald Trump Now Wants to Ban End-to-End Encryption

Officials meet to discuss offensive against encryption

Jun 30, 2019 05:51 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
The US administration want to access data stored on encrypted devices
   The US administration want to access data stored on encrypted devices

After banning and unbanning Huawei, United States President Donald Trump is now planning to go after end-to-end encryption, with a new report claiming that senior White House officials met this week to discuss the first step the administration could make in this regard.

Politico notes, citing three people familiar with the matter, that number two officials from several key agencies discussed a potential offensive against end-to-end encryption.

“The two paths were to either put out a statement or a general position on encryption, and [say] that they would continue to work on a solution, or to ask Congress for legislation,” one source was quoted as saying by the cited publication.

While the White House administration wants to kill off end-to-end encryption in software developed by American companies, this proposal was received with mixed reactions from representatives of various agencies in the country.

For example, the DHS “is internally divided,” Politico notes, as the agency is aware of the security implications that banning end-to-end encryption could generate.

The encryption dispute

Pushing for regulations against end-to-end encryption is described as a decisive step in the efforts of intelligence agencies and law enforcement in the United States to access devices and data belonging to criminals and terrorists.

The encryption, which the majority of American companies have already bundled into their products, including here Apple and Google, blocks investigators from accessing suspects’ data. Tech companies position end-to-end encryption as a key privacy feature, and several of them have warned that any regulation against it could even affect national security.

Apple, in particular, is one of the biggest companies fighting against anti-encryption regulation. The company refused to unlock an iPhone used by the San Bernardino terrorist, explaining that breaking into the device would have compromised the security of all customers.

The FBI eventually unlocked the device using software developed by a third-party.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Microsoft, Apple, Google Unite Against Ghost Spies in Messaging Apps

UK’s GCHQ required access to user conversations

Microsoft, Apple, Google Unite Against Ghost Spies in Messaging Apps
Police Wanted to (But Couldn’t) Break into User’s Password Manager

Tough encryption makes it impossible to access private data

Police Wanted to (But Couldn’t) Break into User’s Password Manager
WhatsApp Under Pressure to Create Backdoor for Snooping on User Conversations

India wants to track user messages to fight crime

WhatsApp Under Pressure to Create Backdoor for Snooping on User Conversations
Operation Sharpshooter Uses Fileless Malware to Attack Global Infrastructure

Actor uses recruiting lure for collection and exfiltration

Operation Sharpshooter Uses Fileless Malware to Attack Global Infrastructure
Australia Passed Anti-Encryption Law Forcing Tech Firms to Decrypt Data

Non-compliant companies and individuals face fines, prison

Australia Passed Anti-Encryption Law Forcing Tech Firms to Decrypt Data

Fresh Reviews

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)

A love letter to Castlevania fans, but not much else

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)
Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)

The level designer that ties in to gaming's most beloved Italian plumber finally gets its long awaited sequel

Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Review (Switch)

After several years of hiatus, the Red Faction game franchise is being brought back in the spotlight with a remaster

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Review (Switch)
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)

A love letter to Castlevania fans, but not much else

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)
Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)

The level designer that ties in to gaming's most beloved Italian plumber finally gets its long awaited sequel

Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)

Latest News

Microsoft Releases the All-New Outlook.com

New features and an overhauled UI now available

Microsoft Releases the All-New Outlook.com
Apple Launches Genius Privacy Billboards to Promote the iPhone

First billboard spotted on the streets of Canada

Apple Launches Genius Privacy Billboards to Promote the iPhone
Google Overhauls Paying with Google Pay in Chrome Browser

Google Pay also supporting more US banks

Google Overhauls Paying with Google Pay in Chrome Browser
Samsung Working on a New Email App for Android

Samsung Email Plus app trademark discovered

Samsung Working on a New Email App for Android
Apple Wants to End the War with South Korea’s Antitrust Watchdog

Company reportedly seeking a so-called consent decree

Apple Wants to End the War with South Korea’s Antitrust Watchdog
Data Reveals What App Store Makes More Money (Spoiler: It’s Apple’s)

Users spending more money on apps versus 2018

Data Reveals What App Store Makes More Money (Spoiler: It’s Apple’s)
This Is What a MacBook That Exploded Due to a Bad Battery Looks Like

Apple has already launched a recall of the MacBook Pro

This Is What a MacBook That Exploded Due to a Bad Battery Looks Like
Windows Could Soon Power the Google Chrome Spell Checker

Microsoft making another contribution to Chromium

Windows Could Soon Power the Google Chrome Spell Checker
What a Week: After Facebook, Apple Services Go Offline Too

iCloud services experienced a downtime earlier today

What a Week: After Facebook, Apple Services Go Offline Too