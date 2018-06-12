Devuan GNU/Linux 2.0 "ASCII" Operating System Launches for Init Freedom Lovers

Devuan, the open-source GNU/Linux distribution designed to offers users a stable, reliable, and free operating system that doesn't depend on the systemd init, has been updated to version 2.0.

Continuing project's tradition to offer users alternatives to systemd and its components, Devuan GNU/Linux 2.0 is dubbed "ASCII" and it's based on the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series. It comes with a large variety of desktop environments, among which we can mention KDE, Xfce, Cinnamon, MATE, and LXQt.

However, Devuan GNU/Linux 2.0 ships with Xfce as default desktop environment. Many other desktop environments are available after installation, and Devuan GNU/Linux's expert install mode lets users choose between the SysVinit and OpenRC init systems instead of systemd.

"In addition, there are options for "Console productivity" with hundreds of CLI and TUI utils, as well as a minimal base system ideal for servers. The minimal-live image provides a full-featured console-based system with a particular focus on accessibility," said the devs in the release announcement.

Devuan GNU/Linux 2.0 is available for 64-bit, 32-bit, and ARM systems

Devuan GNU/Linux 2.0 "ASCII" is available for download right now from our website as both installer and live ISO images supporting 64-bit and 32-bit architectures. The OS is also available as ready-to-use images for ARM platforms like Raspberry Pi, Orange Pi, Banana Pi, BeagleBone, OLinuXino, CubieBoard, and some Chromebooks.

Additionally, you can find ready-to-use images of Devuan GNU/Linux 2.0 "ASCII" for Nokia and Motorola mobile phones, as well as virtual images for Oracle VirtualBox, QEMU, and Vagrant VMs. Existing users will be able to update their installations to Devuan GNU/Linux 2.0 by running the commands listed below in a terminal emulator.

Now that Devuan GNU/Linux 2.0 has hit the stable channel, the development team will concentrate their efforts on the next major release, Devuan GNU/Linux 3.0, which is dubbed "Beowulf" and would be based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series, due for release in mid-2019.

sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get dist-upgrade