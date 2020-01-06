> >
Dell Unveils 2020 XPS 13 Linux Laptop with Fingerprint Reader, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Will be available in February with up to 32GB of RAM

Jan 6, 2020 17:25 GMT  ·  By 
The 10th generation Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition
Dell kicked off 2020 by announcing the 10th generation XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop with Ubuntu Linux preloaded, fingerprint-reader support, up to 32GB of RAM, and 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs.

World, please meet the Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop, which continues Dell's Project Sputnik and its Linux portfolio by offering customers the latest and greatest XPS 13 laptop powered by 10th Gen Intel Core 10nm mobile processors and up to 32GB of RAM.

The 2020 Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop also comes with an updated design and fingerprint-reader support, giving users the option to unlock their computers with a fingerprint. However, Dell said that fingerprint-reader support will be available after the initial launch as an update.

Arrives in February with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS preloaded

As with all the previous Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition models, the 10th generation XPS 13 Developer Edition comes with Canonical's Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series preloaded. Most probably, the latest Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS release will be installed by default.

Also worth noting is that the 2020 Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop features up to 4K Ultra HD+ (3840x2400) displays, larger keycaps and trackpad in a smaller and thinner form factor, up to 3x faster wireless with Killer AX1650 built on Intel WiFi 6 Chipset, support for up to 2TB PCIe SSD, and an improved unboxing experience.

"What's also very cool is that the latest XPS 13 boasts the first-ever 4-sided InfinityEdge display, which means it is virtually borderless," said Barton George. "In addition, the new display features a 16:10 aspect ratio (up from 16:9 on the prior gen) and while this may seem like a small detail, the extra screen space is noticeable."

The 2020 Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop will be available in February with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and as soon as January 7th with 32GB Windows configs. It will be available in the US, Canada and Europe with a price tag starting at $1,199.99 USD. We will have more technical details next month when the 10th generation XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop launches officially.

