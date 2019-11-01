Dell's Latest XPS 13 Ubuntu Laptop Is Now Available in 18 New Configurations

Dell's George Barton announced that Dell's latest XPS 13 developer edition laptop is now available in the United States in up to 18 different configurations.

Announced back in August 2019, as part of Dell's new consumer PC portfolio, the 9th generation Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop (model 7390) is powered by the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system and Intel's latest 10th generation "Comet Lake" Intel Core processors.

Now, Dell is offering the 9th generation Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop in up to 18 new configurations, 16 of which are available both online and offline. The other two configurations are available only offline featuring 1TB and 2TB solid stated drives respectively.

"We are excited to announce that we are increasing the number of configuations in the developer edition portfolio by a factor of eight. In total, we now offer 18 different configurations of the 9th generation developer edition, 16 of which are available both online and offline," said George Barton, head of Project Sputnik at Dell.

Only available in the United States

The Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop is offered with either the 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U (4 cores) or 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10710U (6 cores) processors, up to 16GB of LPDDR3 memory at 2133MHz, Killer AX1650 (2×2) built on Intel WiFi 6 chipset, Bluetooth 5.0, and InfinityEdge displays with top camera placement and FHD or UHD resolutions.

You can check out all the possible new configurations in George Barton's latest blog post. It's very important to mention here that all these new configurations are only available for customers in the United States of America, which will be able to order Dell's 9th generation XPS 13 Ubuntu laptop offline via phone or chat or online directly from Dell's online store.