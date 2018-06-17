Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" Has Reached End of Security Support, Upgrade Now

Today, June 17, 2018, marks the end of regular security support for the Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" operating system series, which now reached end of life.

Released more than three years ago, on April 25, 2015, Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" is currently considered the "oldstable" Debian branch since the release of the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series precisely a year ago, on June 17, 2017. As such, Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" has now reached end of life and will no longer receive regular security support beginning June 17, 2018.

Security support for Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" will be handed over to the Debian LTS team now that LTS (Long Term Support) support has ended for Debian GNU/Linux 7 "Wheezy" on May 31, 2018. Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" will start receiving additional support from the Debian LTS project starting today, but only for a limited number of packages and architectures like i386, amd64, armel, and armhf.

LTS support for Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" will end June 30, 2020

The Debian Long Term Support (LTS) project takes over security maintenance to extend the life support for Debian GNU/Linux operating systems that reached end of life with two more years. Therefore, it is expected that the Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" operating system series will receive LTS support from Debian LTS for the next two years, until June 30, 2020.

If you want to continue using Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" even after the LTS support ends on June 30, 2020, you can further extend its lifetime via the Extended Long Term Support (ELTS) commercial offering, which is available only for i386 and amd64 architectures. Extended LTS support for Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" will kick off from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

Otherwise, if you're still using Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" on your personal computer, you are recommended to start preparing for an upgrade to the latest stable release of the operating system, Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch," which will receive regular security support until June 2020 and an additional two years of LTS support from Debian LTS until June 2022.