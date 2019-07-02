Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" ISOs Now Ready for Testing Ahead of July 6th Launch

The Debian Project has put out a call for help from the Linux community to test the release images of the forthcoming Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series.

Scheduled for release on Saturday, July 6th, 2019, the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system has been in development for the past few years and it is shaping up to be a great release with cool new features and improvements, along with more update components compared to the current release, Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch."

But, before it hits the streets later this week, the Debian Project is looking at the community to help them download, install, and test the release images of Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" and report any issues they might encounter during the installations, etc., to ensure the final release is bug-free and rock-stable.

"If you can spare the time your help would be greatly appreciated in testing some of these images on the day. If you have time to test before then too, that would be even more helpful," said Andy Simpkins in a mailing list announcement. "Please check in on irc *before* starting a test to reduce duplicate tests being carried out."

Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" arrives on July 6th, 2019

The Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" release images are available for testing here for amd64), i386, arm64, s390x, mips, mipsel, mips64el, and ppc64el architectures. The Debian Project is also asking the community to test the live images on real PCs with BIOS and UEFI, not on virtual machines, as Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" will comes with support for UEFI Secure Boot.

As mentioned before, the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system is scheduled for release on July 6th, 2019. According to the Debian Project, the installer images will be available to download around 13:00 UTC and the live images should be available as well around up to 2 hours later in the same day. Stay tuned for a more detailed announcement this Saturday!