Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" Artwork Proposals Call Welcomes Talented Artists

You can submit your artwork for the Debian Buster release

Jun 16, 2018 17:06 GMT 
Debian Project's Jonathan Carter announced on Friday that artwork proposals are now officially open for the forthcoming Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series.

If you're a talended artist and you want the millions of Debian users to see your work, you are invited to submit your best artwork for the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system, due for release in mid-2019. Submissions are opened until September 5, 2018, and need to meet some requirements.

While not the most important crieria, artworks are usually picked based on how they look more "Debian." Secondly, your artwork must integrate into the operating system without the need to patch any core software. And lastly, all submitted artworks must be clean and well designed to not annoy users.

"For the next Debian release, version 10.0, the Debian Project is calling for graphics and other artwork to be submitted as proposals for the look and feel of the operating system. As with everything else in Debian, collecting artwork is a collaborative effort which Debian shares with its community," reads the Debian Wiki page.

The winner will be announced later this year

As usual, there will be only one set of artwork that'll be selected for the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" release, so make sure yours is the best. Before submitting any artwork, it is recommended that you first take a look at the submissions and the winner for the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series here.

Once the artwork submission period ends on September 5, 2018, a review board will select the best ones from September 6 until September 25. Then, the public will be able to vote for the best artwork for Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" on September 26, 2018. You can submit your artwork right now, on the wiki page linked above.

