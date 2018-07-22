Debian-Based Neptune Linux 5.4 Operating System Debuts with New Dark Theme

Neptune Linux developer Leszek Lesner announced the release Neptune 5.4, a monthly updated installation image of the Debian-based and KDE-oriented operating system that uses the latest software versions and technologies.

Featuring improved support for Android devices, support for removing all notification history from the notification widget, support for multiple archives for Plasma Extensions in the Plasma Discover package manager, and improved ZRAM config to work with single-core CPUs, Neptune 5.4 introduces a new dark look and feel called Neptune Dark, along with the Faenza Dark icon theme.

"In this update, we introduce a new look and feel package called Neptune Dark. This comes together with a modified icon theme optimized for dark themes called Faenza Dark. We improved hardware support further by providing Linux Kernel 4.16.16 with improved drivers and bugfixes," said the developer in the release announcement.

Under the hood of Neptune 5.4

Powered by the Linux 4.16.16 kernel, Neptune 5.4 is packed with some of the most recent KDE software, including the KDE Applications 18.04.3 and KDE Frameworks 5.48.0 software suites compiled against the Qt 5.7.1 application framework, but it stays true to the long-term supported KDE Plasma 5.12 desktop environment.

Neptune 5.4 is synced with the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" repositories as of July 21, 2018, and includes the LibreOffice to 6.0.6 office suite, Chromium 67 web browser with improved HTML5 video & audio playback, Mozilla Thunderbird 52.9 email and news client, FFMpeg 3.2.11 multimedia backend, VLC 3.0.3 media player, and Excalibur 2.7 menu updated apps.

For those who want to take a break from the KDE Plasma desktop, the Enlightenment 0.22.3 desktop environment is available in the official repositories along with the Terminology 1.2.1 terminal emulator. Last but not least, Neptune 5.4 includes v86d and mdadm by default to support uvesafb and software raid (mdraid) respectively.

As usual, if you're using Neptune Linux 5 on your personal computer, you can update it right now to receive all the fresh apps and components included in Neptune 5.4. For new installations, you can download the Neptune 5.4 live ISO image right now through our web portal or directly from the official website.