> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Debian-Based Neptune Linux 5.4 Operating System Debuts with New Dark Theme

It's now powered by Linux kernel 4.16.16

Jul 22, 2018 13:25 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

Neptune Linux developer Leszek Lesner announced the release Neptune 5.4, a monthly updated installation image of the Debian-based and KDE-oriented operating system that uses the latest software versions and technologies.

Featuring improved support for Android devices, support for removing all notification history from the notification widget, support for multiple archives for Plasma Extensions in the Plasma Discover package manager, and improved ZRAM config to work with single-core CPUs, Neptune 5.4 introduces a new dark look and feel called Neptune Dark, along with the Faenza Dark icon theme.

"In this update, we introduce a new look and feel package called Neptune Dark. This comes together with a modified icon theme optimized for dark themes called Faenza Dark. We improved hardware support further by providing Linux Kernel 4.16.16 with improved drivers and bugfixes," said the developer in the release announcement.

Under the hood of Neptune 5.4

Powered by the Linux 4.16.16 kernel, Neptune 5.4 is packed with some of the most recent KDE software, including the KDE Applications 18.04.3 and KDE Frameworks 5.48.0 software suites compiled against the Qt 5.7.1 application framework, but it stays true to the long-term supported KDE Plasma 5.12 desktop environment.

Neptune 5.4 is synced with the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" repositories as of July 21, 2018, and includes the LibreOffice to 6.0.6 office suite, Chromium 67 web browser with improved HTML5 video & audio playback, Mozilla Thunderbird 52.9 email and news client, FFMpeg 3.2.11 multimedia backend, VLC 3.0.3 media player, and Excalibur 2.7 menu updated apps.

For those who want to take a break from the KDE Plasma desktop, the Enlightenment 0.22.3 desktop environment is available in the official repositories along with the Terminology 1.2.1 terminal emulator. Last but not least, Neptune 5.4 includes v86d and mdadm by default to support uvesafb and software raid (mdraid) respectively.

As usual, if you're using Neptune Linux 5 on your personal computer, you can update it right now to receive all the fresh apps and components included in Neptune 5.4. For new installations, you can download the Neptune 5.4 live ISO image right now through our web portal or directly from the official website.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

KDE Applications 18.08 Software Suite Enters Beta, Adds Apple Wallet Pass Reader

Introduces the KPkPass and KItinerary libraries

KDE Applications 18.08 Software Suite Enters Beta, Adds Apple Wallet Pass Reader
NetBSD 8.0 Released with Spectre V2/V4, Meltdown, and Lazy FPU Mitigations

Also includes numerous bug fixes and stability improvements

NetBSD 8.0 Released with Spectre V2/V4, Meltdown, and Lazy FPU Mitigations
GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment to Enter Beta on August 1, GNOME 3.29.4 Is Out

GNOME 3.29.4 now available as the last development snapshot

GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment to Enter Beta on August 1, GNOME 3.29.4 Is Out
Cinnamon 4.0 Desktop Environment Promises to Be Fast and Have No Screen Tearing

It will probably ship with the next major Linux Mint release

Cinnamon 4.0 Desktop Environment Promises to Be Fast and Have No Screen Tearing

Fresh Reviews

Lenovo Legion Y25f Review - Glorious Gaming at a Normal Price

Great features and a really, really small bezel

Lenovo Legion Y25f Review - Glorious Gaming at a Normal Price
Motorola Moto Z2 Force Review - Gone in a Heartbeat

We’re testing Motorola’s new unbreakable phone

Motorola Moto Z2 Force Review - Gone in a Heartbeat
Solstice Chronicles: MIA Review - Not Bad, Not Good, Just There

It's fun sometimes, but don't get excited

Solstice Chronicles: MIA Review - Not Bad, Not Good, Just There
Dark Souls Remastered Review (Playstation 4)

The day has come: Dark Souls is born anew

Dark Souls Remastered Review (Playstation 4)

Latest News

Debian-Based Neptune Linux 5.4 Operating System Debuts with New Dark Theme

It's now powered by Linux kernel 4.16.16

Debian-Based Neptune Linux 5.4 Operating System Debuts with New Dark Theme
Samsung Begins Ditching Fingerprint Sensors Just Like We Know Who

Firm increasing focus on iris scanners and face recognition

Samsung Begins Ditching Fingerprint Sensors Just Like We Know Who
Amazon Could Overtake Apple to Become First $1 Trillion Company

Amazon stock market value surpasses $900 billion

Amazon Could Overtake Apple to Become First $1 Trillion Company
KDE Applications 18.08 Software Suite Enters Beta, Adds Apple Wallet Pass Reader

Introduces the KPkPass and KItinerary libraries

KDE Applications 18.08 Software Suite Enters Beta, Adds Apple Wallet Pass Reader
NetBSD 8.0 Released with Spectre V2/V4, Meltdown, and Lazy FPU Mitigations

Also includes numerous bug fixes and stability improvements

NetBSD 8.0 Released with Spectre V2/V4, Meltdown, and Lazy FPU Mitigations
Chromebook Users Will Soon Be Able to Install Debian Packages via the Files App

Chrome OS will also receive a new shelf layout soon

Chromebook Users Will Soon Be Able to Install Debian Packages via the Files App
GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment to Enter Beta on August 1, GNOME 3.29.4 Is Out

GNOME 3.29.4 now available as the last development snapshot

GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment to Enter Beta on August 1, GNOME 3.29.4 Is Out
Cinnamon 4.0 Desktop Environment Promises to Be Fast and Have No Screen Tearing

It will probably ship with the next major Linux Mint release

Cinnamon 4.0 Desktop Environment Promises to Be Fast and Have No Screen Tearing
Microsoft's PowerShell Available on Ubuntu as a Snap, Here's How to Install It

A powerful tool for system administrators and power-users

Microsoft's PowerShell Available on Ubuntu as a Snap, Here's How to Install It
Do We Still Need a Third-Party Antivirus on Windows 10?

Or is Windows Defender secure enough to block malware?

Do We Still Need a Third-Party Antivirus on Windows 10?