Debian-Based DebEX GNU/Linux Distro Adds Budgie Desktop 10.5, Linux Kernel 5.4

GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton released over the weekend a new version of his Debian-based DebEX GNU/Linux distribution, which adds the latest Linux kernel, Budgie and Enlightenment desktops.

Based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series, DebEX Barebone Build 191123 ships is synced with the upstream repositories as of November 23rd, 2019, and ships with the latest Budgie 10.5 and Enlightenment 0.23.1 desktop environments, as well as the eighth Release Candidate of the Linux 5.4 kernel, which was released over the weekend with numerous new features and improvements.

"I've added Enlightenment 0.23.1 as an extra desktop environment. That makes this version of DebEX unique, since there is no other live distro with Enlightenment 0.23.1 installed," said Arne Exton in the release announcement. "Version 0.23.1 (released 190926) is not yet included in Debian's repositories. I've thus installed Enlightenment 0.23.1 from source."

Smaller ISO, faster live session from RAM

As with the latest release of his ExLight Linux distro, Arne Exton made the ISO image of DebEX Barebone slimmer, which means that it now provides a much faster live session when running the operating system from RAM (system memory), and the lightweight Budgie and Enlightenment desktop environments also help the distro being much faster on older hardware.

Other than that, DebEX Barebone Budgie/Enlightenment edition ships with the Calamares 3.2.4 graphical installer to allow users to install the OS on their PCs if they decide it's the right operating system for their desktop or laptop. With that in mind, you can download DebEX Build 191123 right now through our free Linux software portal if you want to give it a try on your personal computer or a virtual machine like VirtualBox or VMWare.

The Enlightenment Desktop for user "user"

The Budgie Desktop for root

The Budgie Desktop for the ordinary user