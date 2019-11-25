> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Debian-Based DebEX GNU/Linux Distro Adds Budgie Desktop 10.5, Linux Kernel 5.4

DebEX Build 191123 is now available to download

Nov 25, 2019 18:54 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
DebEX Build 191123 released
6 photos
   DebEX Build 191123 released

GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton released over the weekend a new version of his Debian-based DebEX GNU/Linux distribution, which adds the latest Linux kernel, Budgie and Enlightenment desktops.

Based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series, DebEX Barebone Build 191123 ships is synced with the upstream repositories as of November 23rd, 2019, and ships with the latest Budgie 10.5 and Enlightenment 0.23.1 desktop environments, as well as the eighth Release Candidate of the Linux 5.4 kernel, which was released over the weekend with numerous new features and improvements.

"I've added Enlightenment 0.23.1 as an extra desktop environment. That makes this version of DebEX unique, since there is no other live distro with Enlightenment 0.23.1 installed," said Arne Exton in the release announcement. "Version 0.23.1 (released 190926) is not yet included in Debian's repositories. I've thus installed Enlightenment 0.23.1 from source."

Smaller ISO, faster live session from RAM

As with the latest release of his ExLight Linux distro, Arne Exton made the ISO image of DebEX Barebone slimmer, which means that it now provides a much faster live session when running the operating system from RAM (system memory), and the lightweight Budgie and Enlightenment desktop environments also help the distro being much faster on older hardware.

Other than that, DebEX Barebone Budgie/Enlightenment edition ships with the Calamares 3.2.4 graphical installer to allow users to install the OS on their PCs if they decide it's the right operating system for their desktop or laptop. With that in mind, you can download DebEX Build 191123 right now through our free Linux software portal if you want to give it a try on your personal computer or a virtual machine like VirtualBox or VMWare.

The Enlightenment Desktop for user "user"
The Enlightenment Desktop for user "user"
The Budgie Desktop for root
The Budgie Desktop for root
The Budgie Desktop for the ordinary user
The Budgie Desktop for the ordinary user
A Samba connection in DebEX Budgie/Enlightenment
A Samba connection in DebEX Budgie/Enlightenment

DebEX Build 191123 (6 Images)

DebEX Build 191123 released
The Enlightenment Desktop for user "user"The Budgie Desktop for root
+3more
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Google Unveils Mendel Linux 4.0 for Its Coral SBC, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10

Powered by Linux kernel 4.14 LTS and updated components

Google Unveils Mendel Linux 4.0 for Its Coral SBC, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10
GNOME 3.36 Desktop Environment Development Continues with the Second Snapshot

GNOME 3.35.2 is now available for public testing

GNOME 3.36 Desktop Environment Development Continues with the Second Snapshot
GNU Linux-Libre 5.4 Kernel Released for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Doesn't include any proprietary drivers or code

GNU Linux-Libre 5.4 Kernel Released for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs
Linux Kernel 5.4 Officially Released with exFAT Support, Kernel Lockdown Feature

It’s coming soon to a GNU/Linux distro near you

Linux Kernel 5.4 Officially Released with exFAT Support, Kernel Lockdown Feature
VirtualBox 6.1 Enters Development with Linux Kernel 5.4 Support, UI Improvements

VirtualBox 6.1 RC1 is now available for testing

VirtualBox 6.1 Enters Development with Linux Kernel 5.4 Support, UI Improvements

Fresh Reviews

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)

A masterpiece marred by many technical issues

Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)
Sparklite Review (PS4)

A roguelike that tingles your nostalgia for the 16-bit era

Sparklite Review (PS4)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)

A masterpiece marred by many technical issues

Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)

Latest News

Mr. Xerox: Huawei Copies Another Apple Product Because Why Not

MatePad Pro is essentially an iPad Pro copycat

Mr. Xerox: Huawei Copies Another Apple Product Because Why Not
Your Next iPhone Might Not Be Made in China

iPhones made in India to be sold in other markets too

Your Next iPhone Might Not Be Made in China
Ransomware Infiltrates NYPD’s Fingerprint Database, Causes System Shutdown

NYPD says the ransomware infection didn’t make any damage

Ransomware Infiltrates NYPD’s Fingerprint Database, Causes System Shutdown
Microsoft Releases November 2019 Surface Firmware Updates

Surface Pro X and Surface Laptop 3 getting updates

Microsoft Releases November 2019 Surface Firmware Updates
Linux Lite Users Are the First to Try Linux Kernel 5.4, Here's How to Install It

Only recommended if you need support for certain hardware

Linux Lite Users Are the First to Try Linux Kernel 5.4, Here's How to Install It
Devuan GNU/Linux 2.1 "ASCII" Operating System Released for Init Freedom Lovers

Brings installation improvements and latest security updates

Devuan GNU/Linux 2.1 "ASCII" Operating System Released for Init Freedom Lovers
Ubuntu Touch Can Now Run on Raspberry Pi 3 with the Official 7" Touch Screen LCD

Will create a true development platform for Ubuntu Touch

Ubuntu Touch Can Now Run on Raspberry Pi 3 with the Official 7" Touch Screen LCD
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Code Vein Getting Three DLCs in Early 2020, Free Update Drops in December

All three DLCs are included in the Season Pass

Code Vein Getting Three DLCs in Early 2020, Free Update Drops in December