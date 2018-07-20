> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Cinnamon 4.0 Desktop Environment Promises to Be Fast and Have No Screen Tearing

It will probably ship with the next major Linux Mint release

Jul 20, 2018 16:47 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre announced today some of the work that he and his team are doing to improve the upcoming Linux Mint Debian Edition 3.0 operating system and Cinnamon 4.0 desktop environment.

The recently released Linux Mint 19 "Tara" operating system features the latest Cinnamon 3.8 desktop environment, which promised to enable faster launching of apps and be more snappier than previous releases. After users' reactions, Linux Mint devs now decided to continue improving Cinnamon on this front for the next major release, Cinnamon 4.0, due for release this year.

Among the "snappiness" improvements they'll want to implement in the upcoming Cinnamon 4.0 desktop environment, Clement Lefebvre mentioned the removal of Vsync to eliminate a slight delay noticed when dragging a window with the mouse cursor, as well as to use "Force Composition Pipeline" in Nvidia Settings for Nvidia graphics cards to eliminate screen tearing.

"The team is currently looking into this and testing on a variety of different setups and graphics cards. There’s no guarantee we’ll find a “one size fits all” solution and be able to ship a Cinnamon 4.0 environment which will be fast and without screen tearing for everybody out of the box. If we can’t we’ll probably make it easier for people to tune their environment," said Clement Lefebvre.

Linux Mint Debian Edition 3.0 Beta expected to arrive next week

Now the Linux Mint 19 "Tara" operating system was successfully launched, the Linux Mint team will also concentrate their efforts on the forthcoming Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 3.0 operating system, which will ship with two different installers, Calamares and Linux Mint's live-installer, with support for both Legacy BIOS and UEFI installations. However, Calamares also supports LUKS-based full-disk encryption.

The beta release of Linux Mint Debian Edition 3.0 is expected to arrive next week, but a release date was not set in stone as project leader Clement Lefebvre said that it should be available to public beta testers sometime at the end of the month. Linux Mint Debian Edition is based on the Debian GNU/Linux operating system instead of Ubuntu like the regular Linux Mint editions, and it follows a rolling-release model where you install once and receive updates forever.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Microsoft's PowerShell Available on Ubuntu as a Snap, Here's How to Install It

A powerful tool for system administrators and power-users

Microsoft's PowerShell Available on Ubuntu as a Snap, Here's How to Install It
Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

The operating system will no longer receive updates

Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Red Hat and CentOS Fix Kernel Bug in Latest OS Versions, Urge Users to Update

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and CentOS 7 users are affected

Red Hat and CentOS Fix Kernel Bug in Latest OS Versions, Urge Users to Update
Lubuntu 18.10 May Support 32-Bit PCs If There's Demand, Here's How You Can Help

Depends entirely on the community if there's 32-bit support

Lubuntu 18.10 May Support 32-Bit PCs If There's Demand, Here's How You Can Help

Fresh Reviews

Lenovo Legion Y25f Review - Glorious Gaming at a Normal Price

Great features and a really, really small bezel

Lenovo Legion Y25f Review - Glorious Gaming at a Normal Price
Motorola Moto Z2 Force Review - Gone in a Heartbeat

We’re testing Motorola’s new unbreakable phone

Motorola Moto Z2 Force Review - Gone in a Heartbeat
Solstice Chronicles: MIA Review - Not Bad, Not Good, Just There

It's fun sometimes, but don't get excited

Solstice Chronicles: MIA Review - Not Bad, Not Good, Just There
Dark Souls Remastered Review (Playstation 4)

The day has come: Dark Souls is born anew

Dark Souls Remastered Review (Playstation 4)

Latest News

NetBSD 8.0 Released with Spectre V2/V4, Meltdown, and Lazy FPU Mitigations

Also includes numerous bug fixes and stability improvements

NetBSD 8.0 Released with Spectre V2/V4, Meltdown, and Lazy FPU Mitigations
Chromebook Users Will Soon Be Able to Install Debian Packages via the Files App

Chrome OS will also receive a new shelf layout soon

Chromebook Users Will Soon Be Able to Install Debian Packages via the Files App
GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment to Enter Beta on August 1, GNOME 3.29.4 Is Out

GNOME 3.29.4 now available as the last development snapshot

GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment to Enter Beta on August 1, GNOME 3.29.4 Is Out
Cinnamon 4.0 Desktop Environment Promises to Be Fast and Have No Screen Tearing

It will probably ship with the next major Linux Mint release

Cinnamon 4.0 Desktop Environment Promises to Be Fast and Have No Screen Tearing
Microsoft's PowerShell Available on Ubuntu as a Snap, Here's How to Install It

A powerful tool for system administrators and power-users

Microsoft's PowerShell Available on Ubuntu as a Snap, Here's How to Install It
Do We Still Need a Third-Party Antivirus on Windows 10?

Or is Windows Defender secure enough to block malware?

Do We Still Need a Third-Party Antivirus on Windows 10?
Microsoft Said to Be Looking Into New Ways to Tackle Andromeda’s Lack of Apps

Andromeda delayed due to software struggles

Microsoft Said to Be Looking Into New Ways to Tackle Andromeda’s Lack of Apps
Windows Updates KB4345418 and KB4054566 Said to Be Causing New Issues

The two updates were both published on July 16

Windows Updates KB4345418 and KB4054566 Said to Be Causing New Issues
Samsung Could Kill Note Brand, Launch a Galaxy S10 with S Pen

The Galaxy Note series might get the ax very soon

Samsung Could Kill Note Brand, Launch a Galaxy S10 with S Pen
Microsoft Releases New Surface Pro Firmware Update

New version now gradually pushed to all devices

Microsoft Releases New Surface Pro Firmware Update