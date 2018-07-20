Cinnamon 4.0 Desktop Environment Promises to Be Fast and Have No Screen Tearing

Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre announced today some of the work that he and his team are doing to improve the upcoming Linux Mint Debian Edition 3.0 operating system and Cinnamon 4.0 desktop environment.

The recently released Linux Mint 19 "Tara" operating system features the latest Cinnamon 3.8 desktop environment, which promised to enable faster launching of apps and be more snappier than previous releases. After users' reactions, Linux Mint devs now decided to continue improving Cinnamon on this front for the next major release, Cinnamon 4.0, due for release this year.

Among the "snappiness" improvements they'll want to implement in the upcoming Cinnamon 4.0 desktop environment, Clement Lefebvre mentioned the removal of Vsync to eliminate a slight delay noticed when dragging a window with the mouse cursor, as well as to use "Force Composition Pipeline" in Nvidia Settings for Nvidia graphics cards to eliminate screen tearing.

"The team is currently looking into this and testing on a variety of different setups and graphics cards. There’s no guarantee we’ll find a “one size fits all” solution and be able to ship a Cinnamon 4.0 environment which will be fast and without screen tearing for everybody out of the box. If we can’t we’ll probably make it easier for people to tune their environment," said Clement Lefebvre.

Linux Mint Debian Edition 3.0 Beta expected to arrive next week

Now the Linux Mint 19 "Tara" operating system was successfully launched, the Linux Mint team will also concentrate their efforts on the forthcoming Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 3.0 operating system, which will ship with two different installers, Calamares and Linux Mint's live-installer, with support for both Legacy BIOS and UEFI installations. However, Calamares also supports LUKS-based full-disk encryption.

The beta release of Linux Mint Debian Edition 3.0 is expected to arrive next week, but a release date was not set in stone as project leader Clement Lefebvre said that it should be available to public beta testers sometime at the end of the month. Linux Mint Debian Edition is based on the Debian GNU/Linux operating system instead of Ubuntu like the regular Linux Mint editions, and it follows a rolling-release model where you install once and receive updates forever.